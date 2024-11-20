Lockport City Council to hold budget hearing Wednesday; up to $6M in reserve funds to be used?

Lockport — The Lockport City Council is scheduled to hold a public hearing for the 2025 budget at its regular meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 20.

The hearing will take place at 7 p.m. and members of the community are welcome to attend and ask questions about the proposed spending plan.

A first draft of the budget was revealed at the Committee of the Whole meeting on Nov. 6, and copies of the draft are available on the city website.

According to the draft budget documents, revenue for 2025 is projected at $22,242,100, while appropriations are estimated to be $24,564,000.

During the preliminary budget presentation, it was noted that the difference in spending will be compensated for by drawing up to $6 million from excess reserve funds. This will allow the city to invest more in capital projects and in the creation of a summer market at the Metra station.

It is anticipated that the final budget will come up for a vote at the City Council meeting on Dec. 4.