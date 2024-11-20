Downtown Plainfield gets Roman-style pizzeria

Dario Mercato in Plainfield serves Roman-style pizza by the slice or full sheet. Dario Mercato is located at 24036 W Lockport St. in Plainfield. (Denise Unland)

A new pizzeria recently opened in Downtown Plainfield.

Dario Mercato serves Roman-style pizza by the slice or full sheet, according to its website. Roman-style pizza is a rectangular style of pizza that originated in Rome, Italy.

In addition, Dario Mercato also serves panino (or sandwich) on house-made focaccia and rotates panino options daily or weekly, according to the website. Dario Mercato also has a rotating section of salads and gelatos.

Dario Mercato also serves Italian fried street-foods, such as arancini (a stuffed Italian fried rice ball), suppli (another type of stuffed Italian fried rice ball), polpette (Italian meatballs) and fried zucchini, according to the website.

The restaurant offers Italian beer and natural wine, according to the website.

Patrons may phone in orders or order at the counter for dine-in or carryout, according to the website.

“I worked hard to make our space feel like somewhere you want to spend time in,” Mercato said on his website. “Despite the fact that we are a “slice joint,” I think we are more like a dine-in restaurant, you just happen to order at the counter.”

Dario Mercato also has a “small marketplace” stocked with items such as imported pastas, tomatoes, olives, taralli, lupini beans, natural wine and “whatever else we think would be nice to share on our shelves,” according to the website.

Dario Mercato is located at 24036 W Lockport St., Plainfield.

For more information, call 815-556-8784 or visit dariomercato.com.

