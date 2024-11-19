Romeoville apartment fire quickly doused by sprinklers, Lockport Township firefighters

Exterior of a building in the 1300 block of Mews Lane in Romeoville after a balcony fire was extinguished. (Photo Provided by Lockport Ton)

Romeoville — The Lockport Township Fire Protection District responded to an apartment fire in Romeoville early Wednesday.

Shortly after midnight, the LTFPD was called to the scene in the 1300 block of Mews Lane where crews found a fire had broken out on the balcony of a second-floor apartment unit.

According to the fire district, the building’s sprinkler system was triggered by the smoke and kept the fire from spreading, allowing crews to quickly extinguish it.

The building’s exterior reportedly suffered some damage, and the interior of the impacted unit also sustained minor damage.

Damage on the balcony of the impacted apartment unit after Lockport Township Fire Protection District extinguished the fire on Nov. 19. (Photo Provided by Lockport Township Fire Protection District)

Although the occupants were home at the time of the fire, no injuries were reported.

Lockport Fire Investigators are still investigating the specific cause of the fire, but the initial report stated that the cause “appears to be accidental.”