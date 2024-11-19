Plainfield North girls open WJOL Tournament with a win: The Herald-News Monday Roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Plainfield North 46, Providence Catholic 34: In the WJOL Tournament, Anaya Patterson led the Tigers to the win with 14 points, while Kaitlyn Sedillo scored eight and Isabella Koldhoff added seven.
Lincoln-Way Central 56, Joliet Central 40: In the WJOL Tournament, Kiya Newson-Cole led the Knights with 16 points, while Taylor Watt scored 14 and Brooke Baechtold added 11.
Reed-Custer 42, Grace Christian 22: In the Reed-Custer Tournament, the Comets were led by Alyssa Wollenzien with 11 points, four rebounds, seven steals and two assists. Gwen Stewart added 10 points, six rebounds and five steals, while Leah Grace had a pair of 3-pointers in her nine-point, six-rebound effort.
Seneca 60, Herscher 24: The Irish got the win in the Falcon/Irish Thanksgiving Tournament. Alyssa Zellers led Seneca with 17 points, while Graysen Provance scored 11 and Lainie Olson added nine.
BOYS BOWLING
Minooka 2,906, Joliet Central 2,396: Jacob Hughes led the Steelmen with a 499 series.
Naperville Central 3,241, Lockport 2,976: The Porters dropped the nonconference decision as Aaron Chrushiel led with a series of 666.