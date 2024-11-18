ISP to conduct extra impaired driving patrols through December

Illinois State Police vehicle sits at the Speed Catches Up With You speed awareness campaign on July 23, 2024, in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

Will County — Illinois State Police has announced that Roadside Safety Checks will be conducted throughout December.

ISP Troop 3 Commander Capt. Patrick Manno announced Nov. 12 that the checks will be conducted in Cook, Will, DuPage, and Kane counties and will focus on impaired driving.

According to the announcement, “the use of RSCs combine a strong sense of public awareness and enforcement in order to save lives of the motoring public.”

Officers on the detail will be watching for motorists who show signs of impaired driving, operating vehicles in an unsafe manner, driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, transporting open alcoholic beverages, distracted driving, and improper use of seat belts or child restraints.

“The ISP has zero tolerance for impaired driving in Illinois,” the department said in its announcement, noting that alcohol and drug impairment are estimated to be a factor in more than 47% of all fatal vehicle crashes in Illinois.

There is one alcohol-related traffic fatality every 39 minutes in the United States, according to the ISP statement, which went on to say “RSCs are designed to keep our roads safe by taking dangerous DUI offenders off the road.”

The additional winter patrols are funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.