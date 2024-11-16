Joliet Rotary hosting ‘Merry Merry Margarita’ fundraiser

Lori Spesia, of the Women of Rotary, partakes in a toast at a luncheon to celebrate the 110th anniversary of the Rotary Club at Jacob Henry Mansion on Tuesday, Aug. 1 in Joliet. The Rotary Club of Joliet will host a 21 and up “Merry Merry Margarita” fundraiser on Dec. 14 at St. Joseph Park, 700 Theodore St. in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

The holidays are often a hectic time – which is why the Rotary Club of Joliet is hosting a laid-back, Jimmy Buffet-themed fundraiser for its new community contingency fund, according to Michael Rittof, past president of the club.

“A community contingency fund would be available for us to assist an immediate community need that may arise,” Rittof said. “So we thought we’d do an event to raise those funds.”

The 21 and up “Merry Merry Margarita” fundraiser will be held 6 p.m. Dec. 14 at St. Joseph Park, 700 Theodore St. in Joliet.

The heavy appetizers buffet will include mango shrimp, key lime pie and even “Cheeseburger in “Paradise” snacks, all prepared by Bella Cucina Catering in Joliet.

“It’s not a sit-down meal,” Rittof said. “But it’s a meal.”

The Mr. Myers Band, a Caribbean-themed band, will play a variety of music, including Jimmy Buffet music, he said.

Mr. Myers Band performs for a crowd during Cortland Summerfest held at Cortland Community Park on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. The Mr. Myers Band will also play at the Rotary Club of Joliet's 21 and up “Merry Merry Margarita” fundraiser on Dec. 14 at St. Joseph Park, 700 Theodore St. in Joliet. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

Rittof, who’s also part of the “Merry Merry Margarita” event committee, encouraged attendees to dress for a fun night – and maybe even participate in the event’s Parrothead and Best Dressed Contests.

“Wear your flip-flops if you want,” Rittof said. “And wear your Tommy Bahama shirt. Whatever you want. It’s just a fun night.”

Other features of the “Merry Merry Margarita” fundraiser will include raffles and a cash bar with no-alcoholic drink options as well as beer, wine and – of course – margaritas.

“It’s just a night to set aside the hustle and bustle of the holidays,” Rittof said, “and have some fun while raising money for our organization to help other needs in the community.”

The house margaritas at Whiskey Diablo, 1325 Riverside Drive in McHenry. The new restaurant opens for lunch service on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. Margaritas will be available for purchase at the Rotary Club of Joliet's 21 and up “Merry Merry Margarita” fundraiser on Dec. 14 at St. Joseph Park, 700 Theodore St. in Joliet. (Janelle Walker)

Community contingency fund

The Rotary Club of Joliet, which celebrated its 110th anniversary in 2023, has donated more than $1 million through the years “in grants, scholarships and charitable support throughout the greater Joliet area and in Malawi, Africa,” according to the Rotary Club of Joliet.

The club’s primary fundraiser is its annual raffle, which raises more than $60,000 each year to support community nonprofits.

The raffle began in 1984, and in recent years the Rotary Club of Joliet has donated more than $1 million to local nonprofits, according to the club.

“We really want to give back to the community,” said Tracy Simons, chair of the annual raffle committee previously said. “That’s why we do it.”

Proceeds from the raffle provide “charitable grants to nonprofit organizations to improve and expand facilities and purchase new equipment,” according to the club.

The 2024 grant recipients from the 2023 raffle were Belmont Little League and the Alano Club, both in Joliet, said Pete Colarelli, Joliet Rotary president.

But the raffle doesn’t support immediate needs in the community, the reason why the Rotary Club of Joliet wants a community contingency fund and a lighthearted way to raise money for it, such as the “Merry Merry Margarita” event on Dec. 14, Rittof said.

“We hope it becomes an annual event,” he said.

How to buy tickets

Event tickets are $55 and raffle tickets are $25. Sponsorships are also available.

Tickets must be purchased by Dec. 7. Sponsorships must be secured by Dec. 1.

For tickets and sponsorships, visit zeffy.com.

For more information, contact Rittof at 815- 671-0550, mrittof@gmail.com or Jane Hopkins at 815-274-1390, jane.hopkins6450@gmail.com or visit jolietrotary.org.