Joliet Rotary raffle proceeds support community nonprofits

A banner on the history of the Joliet Rotary Club hangs at a luncheon to celebrate the 110th anniversary of the Rotary Club at Jacob Henry Mansion on Tuesday, Aug. 1 in Joliet. The Rotary Club of Joliet’s annual raffle kicks off Sept 17 – and proceeds help local nonprofits. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

The Rotary Club of Joliet’s annual raffle kicks off Sept 17, with proceeds going to help local nonprofits.

The raffle began in 1984, and in recent years the Rotary Club of Joliet has donated more than $1 million to local nonprofits, according to its website.

“We really want to give back to the community,” said Tracy Simons, chair of the annual raffle committee. “That’s why we do it.”

Tickets cost $100, and the raffle ends at noon Oct. 22, with a live drawing at the Rotary Club’s Tuesday meeting. The raffle is the Rotary’s largest fundraiser, Simons said.

Prizes are a $10,000 first prize, five $1,000 second prizes and two $500 third prizes.

Proceeds from the raffle provide “charitable grants to nonprofit organizations to improve and expand facilities and purchase new equipment,” according to the club.

These are very difficult economic times. The need is even greater right now to help organizations.” — Pete Colarelli, president, Rotary Club of Joliet

The 2024 grant recipients from the 2023 raffle were Belmont Little League and the Alano Club, both in Joliet, said Pete Colarelli, Joliet Rotary president.

The Rotary Club of Joliet recently donated $27,873 of its raffle money to Joliet’s Belmont Little League to help replace the league's fence. Pictured from left are Albert Perez Vargas (Belmont), Matt Dollinger (Rotary), Juan Jose Martinez (Belmont), Joliet Fire Chief Jeff Carey (Rotary), Mary Kay Sheehan (Rotary), Cesar Cardenas (Joliet City Council), Maribel Bedolla (Belmont), Megan Millen (Rotary) and Silvia Onate (Belmont). (Photo provided by Rotary Club of Joliet)

“The donations we made this year align with the overarching theme of philanthropy in our local community,” Colarelli said.

The raffle raises about $60,000 each year and awards $40,000 to nonprofits, he said.

In 2024, Belmont Little League received $27,873 to replace a hazardous outfield fence, Colarelli said. Also in 2024, the Alano Club received $12,000 for signage and roof repairs.

Colarelli said Joliet Rotary’s grant cycle is “highly competitive.”

“But Belmont Little League and the Alano Club were able to make the case for the value they bring to the community and why their need is so great,” Colarelli said.

The Rotary Club of Joliet donated $12,000 to the Alano Club of Joliet, which holds Alcoholics Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous and Al-Anon meetings, among many other support groups, to provide part of a new roof and a sign to identify the new building where they hold meetings. Pictured are Rotarians Pete Paros (from left), Diane Cepela, Alano Club Board Secretary Mary Kay Sheehan, Kallan Dee Elias and Rotarian Tracy Simons. (Photo provided by the Rotary Club of Joliet)

The remaining $20,000 goes toward materials such as the actual tickets and the cash prizes, Colarelli said.

“These are very difficult economic times,” Colarelli said. “The need is even greater right now to help organizations like these two to continue to provide the services that they do to people in our community, especially to the less fortunate.”

For tickets and information, visit jolietrotary.com.

Know more

Former Joliet Rotary club president Diane Cepela previously said that the Joliet Rotary raffle has funded “just about every community organization in some way.”

Here is a list of grant recipients through the years.

1984 to 1988: More than $250,000 and in-kind contributions were donated to build the Rotary Sports Complex at the Galowich YMCA on the west side of Joliet.

1989: Established a $75,000 endowment fund to maintain the YMCA Sports Field.

1990: $30,000 to Habitat for Humanity to build two homes.

1991: $30,000 to Will-Grundy Medical Clinic for an endowment fund for medications.

1992: $26,100 to D-FY-IT drug testing program for local high schools.

1993: $30,000 to buy equipment to establish a handicapped playground for Easterseals. Located and donated 18 hospital beds that were shipped to a clinic in Mexico.

1994: Bought a 15-passenger van for The Salvation Army.

1995: $30,000 to help refurbish facilities for an abused women’s shelter.

1996: $32,000 to Easterseals for furnishing a supervisory group home.

1997: $30,000 to United Cerebral Palsy Park for specialized playground equipment.

1998: $30,000 for endowed scholarships to be awarded annually by Joliet Junior College, Lewis University and the University of St. Francis.

1999: $30,000 for funding of the Will-Grundy Rotary Dental Clinic.

2000: $27,400 to Morningstar Mission Ministries for its kitchen renovation project.

2001: $30,000 donation to The Salvation Army for renovation of its kitchen, and to the Will County Humane Society for renovation of its facility.

2002: $30,000 to the Rotary College Scholarship Program for the scholarship fund established at Lewis University, the University of St. Francis and Joliet Junior College.

2003: $30,000 to Joliet Hospice for the construction of a patient room.

2004: $14,000 to Lamb’s Fold toward a new shower room for the women and children.

2005: Sand filters for water treatment in the Dominican Republic.

2006: Rotary Club of Joliet college scholarships to high school seniors.

2007: Van purchase for Will County Senior Services Center.

2008: New men’s shower at Daybreak Center.

2009: Playground at Guardian Angel Home in Joliet.

2010: New gym floor at Werden Buck Boys and Girls Club in Joliet.

2011: Painting the interior of the Will Grundy Medical Clinic, purchasing new medication carts at Our Lady of Angels, a new tile floor for St. Vincent de Paul.

2012: New handicapped-accessible playground for UCP’s Reedswood School on Reed Street in Joliet.

2013: Rotary Wall donation to the Joliet Area Historical Museum ($70,000).

2014: New passenger van for the Our Lady of Angels retirement home.

2015: New delivery van for Will County Habitat for Humanity.

2016: Refurbishing the Rialto Square Theatre marquee light.

2017: New Americans With Disabilities Act-compliant pool lifts for the Galowich Family YMCA and Smith Family YMCA for $14,664 and improvements to staircases at Werden Buck Boys and Girls Club for $11,403. Also donated $3,500 each to Easterseals and Cornerstone. Total donations of $33,067.

2018: $28,500 to Senior Services Center for the Senior Express transportation project.

2019: $27,746 to the Spanish Community Center for renovations and repairs to its building.

2020: $11,000 to Cornerstone Services for accessible fitness equipment and $21,000 to Easterseals to renovate a residential home sponsored by the Rotary in 1996.

2021: $25,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Joliet to help restore the pool for swim lessons.

2022: $30,000 for roof repairs and renovations at the Will-Grundy Medical Clinic.

2023: $25,154 to the Warren Sharpe Community Center for food pantry enhancements.

2024: $12,000 to The Alano Club for roof repairs and new sign and $27,873 to Belmont Liittle League to replace fence.