McWethy’s Tavern in Romeoville hosting red-carpet barrel release party

McWethy’s Tavern in Romeoville is hosting a red-carpet event for the release of its Maker’s Mark Whisky.

The McWethy’s Tavern Barrel Release Party will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at the tavern, 1700 W. Renwick Road in Romeoville.

Features include a variety of bourbon tastings, crafted cocktails, gourmet bites, photos on a red carpet and Patrick Owen-Leary’s country rock tunes.

Tickets cost $150, which includes a bottle of McWethy’s Tavern’s exclusive Maker’s Mark Whisky. An $80 ticket option is also available, which does not include the bottle of whisky.

For tickets and information, call 815-254-7001 or visit mcwethystavern.com.