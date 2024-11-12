Lockport, Crest Hill mayor, council seats up for election, along with Lockport Twp. High School board

Crest Hill Mayor Ray Soliman speaks at the Veterans Day service at the American Legion Post 1080 in Joliet on Friday. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Candidates are beginning to file for various local offices up for election in the spring.

Candidate’s paperwork and nominating petitions for April 1, 2025 municipal elections is due at the Will County Clerk’s office between Nov. 12-18.

Candidates will appear on the ballot in order of submission of their paperwork. Ties will be broken by a lottery draw.

In Lockport, elections in April will be held for seats on the city council and local city offices as well as for school boards.

The offices of mayor, treasurer, and clerk – currently held by Steven Streit, David Palya, and Kathleen Gentile, respectively – are all up for election as well as four aldermen seats, one from each ward.

Mayor Steven Streit talks at the Lockport City Council meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024 in Lockport. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

Streit was first elected to office as Mayor in April 2013, and has said that he will seek a fourth term in the office.

The aldermen whose terms end in April are Susan King, of the 1st Ward, Patrick McDonald of the 2nd Ward, Christina Bergbower of the 3rd Ward, and Renee Saban of the 4th Ward.

All of the officials are running for new four-year terms, despite King having been appointed this year to fill a vacancy left by Patrick Sheehan when he was appointed to fill the vacancy of outgoing state Rep. Tim Ozinga of Mokena when he resigned earlier this year.

In Crest Hill the offices of mayor, currently held by Ray Soliman, city clerk, currently held by Christine Vershay-Hall, and treasurer, currently held by Glen Conklin, are up for election. All are four-year terms.

Four aldermen seats - Wards 1, 2 3 and 4 - are four-year terms that are also up, and one seat in Ward 1, is a two-year term.

Soliman was first elected as mayor in April 2009, after serving as an alderman for 16 years. He has confirmed he will be seeking reelection for a fifth term.

Lockport Township High School District 205 Board President Ann Lopez-Caneva speaks at the reopening celebration of the Lockport High School Central Campus on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. (Gary Middendorf)

LTHS District 205

The majority of the seats on the Lockport Township High School District Board of Education are also up for reelection in spring.

The terms of Board President Ann Lopez-Caneva, as well as board members Lou Ann Johnson, Michael Travis, and Zyan Navarra are all expiring. Residents will also be asked to vote on two seats which were filled by appointees since the last election in 2023.

Lance Thies was appointed to fill the seat of member Marty Boersma who stepped aside one year into his term, and Candace Gerritsen who was appointed this past summer to fill the vacancy left by the death of board member Sandra Chimon Rogers in June.

Thies and Gerritsen’s seats are both up for two-year terms in 2025, while the rest of the board is running for four-year seats.

