White Oak Library District tax hike gains narrow approval

A computer sits on the library Home Screen at White Oak Library District in Crest Hill on Thursday, Jan 23, 2025. (Gary Middendorf)

Voters in the White Oak Library District gave approval to a tax increase to more fully fund its libraries for the first time since in nearly a century by a very slim margin

The unofficial election results from Tuesday showed “yes” votes at 3,883 and “no” at 3,780. Mail-in ballots have yet to be counted.

The last time a tax increase was approved was in 1929 when residents originally voted to make the then one-branch Lockport Township Library into its own separately taxed entity.

The library district operates three branches in Lockport, Crest Hill and Romeoville and had been trying to get the referendum passed since 2016.

The question, as it appeared on the ballot, read: “Shall the limiting rate under the Property Tax Extension Limitation Law for the White Oak Library District, Will County, Illinois, be increased by an additional amount equal to 0.0286% above the limiting rate for levy year 2023 and be equal to 0.208% of the equalized assessed value of the taxable property therein for levy year 2025?”

Currently, the library’s limiting rate is charging about 18 cents per $100 of assessed property value. The referendum asked voters to agree to pay 20.8 cents per $100 of value.

Libary Director Scott Pointon told The Herald-News in February the increase would bring in between $700,000 and $800,000 in additional funding and cost the average household about $20 more in taxes per year.

Pointon said the district has specific plans for the funding.

One piece of the plan is extending the three branches’ hours, especially on Friday evenings.

White Oak libraries would like to expand their outreach services, particularly for families with young children and for senior citizens.