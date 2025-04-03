Joliet bank hosting gold coin sale

Jay Bergman, chairman of the board and controlling shareholder of the First Secure Bank Group, stands in the lobby at the Joliet branch, 2398 Essington Road. Bergman is a lifelong Joliet resident. (Provided by First Secure Community Bank)

First Secure Community Bank of Joliet is hosting its annual April sale of 1-ounce and 1/4-ounce American Eagle Gold Coins – produced by the United States Mint – on Saturdays in April, according to a news release from First Secure Community Bank of Joliet.

The sale will take place from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, April 5, April 12, April 19 and April 26, at 2398 Essington Road in Joliet, according to the release.

This year is the fourth year that First Secure Community Bank of Joliet has offered gold coins for sale to the community to add to their collections or give as gifts, according to the release.

Customers may purchase up to four 1-ounce coins or eight 1/4-ounce per household, according to the release.

Non-customers may purchase up to four 1-ounce coins or eight 1/4-ounce per household, cash only, according to the release.

However, customers with money on deposit for at least 30 days at any First Secure Community Bank banking center may purchase up to 10 1-ounce coins or 20 1/4-ounce per household, according to the release.

For more information, including pricing, call the First Secure Community Bank Joliet Banking Center at 815-230-8000 beginning at 9:30 a.m. on the day of the sale, according to the release.