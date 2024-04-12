Lockport city alderman chosen to fill Ozinga’s Illinois House seat

A Lockport City Council member and Plainfield police officer will fill the vacancy of outgoing state Rep. Tim Ozinga.

On Friday, Patrick Sheehan was chosen to fill Ozinga’s vacancy for the 37th District of the Illinois House of Representatives by a representative district committee, according to a statement from Dan Pelphrey, communications director for House Republican Leader Tony McCombie.

Ozinga announced his sudden resignation Monday. His term was set to end next January.

Ozinga’s statement did not explain why he resigned. He still plans to serve as chairman of the Will County Republican Central Committee.

Sheehan is a Plainfield police officer who serves as the 1st Ward alderman on the Lockport City Council. He also was a former commissioner for the Lockport Township Park District.

In 2022, Sheehan had lost the election for Illinois’ 19th Senate District against state Sen. Michael Hastings, D-Frankfort.

In a statement, Sheehan said he is honored to serve the residents of Will and Cook counties.

“I cannot wait to hit the ground running for suburban families by fighting tax hikes, keeping our communities safe, growing our economy and making a more ethical state government,” Sheehan said.

In another statement, McCombie said Illinois House Republicans are “happy to welcome [Sheehan] as the third law enforcement officer serving in our caucus.”

“With the public safety challenges our state faces, [Sheehan’s] expertise will enhance the General Assembly and help make Illinois a place where families can feel safe and succeed,” McCombie said.