Lockport School District 205 board member resigns

Marty Boersma listens to a fellow board member speak at the Lockport Township High School District 205 Board of Education meeting on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, in Lockport. Boersma resigned his board position effective Wednesday, Dec. 20. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Marty Boersma has resigned his seat on the Lockport Township High School District 205 board.

Boersma, a Lockport resident who was elected to the board in April, announced he is resigning from his position on the board effective Wednesday, Dec. 20, according to a news release from Lockport Township School District 205.

No reason for his resignation was stated in the release.

“We appreciate all of his work during his short term with us and we wish him the best,” Ann Lopez-Caneva, District 205 board president, said in the release.

Superintendent Dr. Robert McBride said in the release, “I believe the entire board appreciates Mr. Boersma’s willingness to volunteer and serve his community. It has been a pleasure getting to know him as a person and board member. I respect the careful thought and consideration that he gave to this important decision for himself, our board, and the community.”

The school board will release an application process on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024 for those interested in being considered to fill the vacancy.

The board plans to hold a special meeting on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. in the Porter Room at East Campus, 1333 E. 7th St., in Lockport.

The primary reason for the meeting is for the approval of state applications and waivers, according to the release, but the board will additionally hold a closed session for the discussion of the selection process for a new board member.

The school board will release to the public that selection process on Jan. 12, 2024, and the information will be published on the school’s website.

Applicant interviews will be held in late January and early February so that the board can appoint the new member in February, according to the release.

All information about the process will be released on the website, https://www.lths.org/.