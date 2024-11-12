95th Childerguild Ball to benefit Silver Cross New Lenox

All proceeds will from the 95th annual Childerguild Ball 2024 ball will benefit women's and children's services at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, including the Amy, Matthew and Jav Vana Neonatal Intensive Care Unit – Will County’s only Level III NICU. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawnedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Support women’s and children’s services at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox by attending the 95th annual Childerguild Ball on Nov. 23 at The Odyssey Venue in Tinley Park.

This year’s ball theme is “It all Started with a Dream,” according to a news release from Silver Cross Hospital.

Cocktails begin at 6 p.m. and award presentations at 7 p.m. Tickets, which are $300 per person and include an open bar, must be bought by Thursday. Black-tie attire is optional.

Silver Cross medical staff and PFS Group will present the festivities.

Event features include music by 7th Heaven and the presentation of the 2024 Silver Cross Medals of Excellence.

The Silver Cross Sangmeister Medal of Excellence will be awarded to Judy Mitchell, Joliet Junior College’s ninth president and president emerita.

Silver Cross Serhing Medal of Excellence for Healthcare will be awarded posthumously to Ruth Colby, former Silver Cross Hospital president and chief executive officer, who died Oct. 15, 2023.

Since 1913, Childerguild has raised more than $6 million for women and children’s health care services. All proceeds will from its 2024 ball will also benefit these services, including the Amy, Matthew and Jav Vana Neonatal Intensive Care Unit – Will County’s only Level III NICU.

For tickets, call Silver Cross Foundation at 815-300-7105 or email childerguildball@gmail.com.