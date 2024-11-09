Gear up for the Will County forest preserve district’s December Dash

Bundle up and get ready to run a virtual 5K on one of 11 designated trails as part of the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s December Dash. Take a screenshot of your completed run and submit it online. (Photo provided by Forest Preserve District of Will County/Shutterstock)

Here are the Forest Preserve District of Will County programs for the week of Nov. 25. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org.

Teen Connections – S’mores Campfire: 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, Hickory Creek Preserve – Hickory Creek Barrens, New Lenox Township. Connect with new friends and share some laughs by the fire while playing games and roasting marshmallows. Free, ages 13 to 18. Register by Nov. 25.

Museum Campus Day: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. Learn about the French fur trade era and explore the buildings at Isle a la Cache, including the 18th-century Traders Cabin and the Native American longhouse. While you are there, check out the traveling “Indige-Facts” exhibit on loan from the Mitchell Museum of the American Indian. Free, all ages.

December Dash Virtual 5K: Sunday, Dec. 1, through Tuesday, Dec. 31, on designated forest preserve trails. Savor the last days of 2024 with a virtual 5K. Choose one of 11 designated trails to run your own race in December. Use a running app on your smartphone to track your 3.1-mile run, take a screenshot of the route, and submit it online. The first 100 participant to submit their results will receive a December Dash long-sleeve shirt. For more information and a list of the designated trails, visit ReconnectWithNature.org Free, all ages.

Meet a Beekeeper: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, Plum Creek Nature Center, Crete Township. Meet Mike Rusnak, a local beekeeper with 15 years of experience, to discuss the art of beekeeping. Pick up specific beekeeping tips or simply learn more about the world of bees. Free, all ages.