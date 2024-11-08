Joliet church hosting St. Jude relic on Monday

St. Jude is commonly known as the “patron saint of hopeless causes.” (Stock photo)

A Joliet church will display a relic considered to be from one of Jesus’ 12 apostles.

St. Mary Nativity Catholic Church will offer veneration of the relic of St. Jude Thaddeus from 2 to 10 p.m. Monday, with a Mass in honor of St. Jude at 6:30 p.m. The church is located at 706 N. Broadway St. in Joliet.

“The arm of Saint Jude Thaddeus, venerated in Rome from ancient times, will be on pilgrimage in the United States, making stops in 100 cities,” according to the Apostle of the Impossible website.

St. Jude is commonly known as the “patron saint of hopeless causes.”

“The relic of Saint Jude Thaddeus is kept in the Roman Parish of Saint Salvatore in Lauro and with the necessary authorizations it is permitted to be taken for this pilgrimage so that it brings to the Catholic community of the United States of America a breath of fervor and a renewed will to follow the missionary zeal of the Apostles,” according to a letter by Cardinal Angelo Comastri, Archpriest emeritus of St. Peter’s Basilica, which is posted on Apostle of the Impossible website.

For more information about the relic, visit apostleoftheimpossible.com.