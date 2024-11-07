Lockport Panda Express could open in late November

Panda Express in Lockport is expected to open around Thanksgiving, though no exact date has been announced. (Judy Harvey)

Panda Express in Lockport is expected to open around Thanksgiving, though no exact date has been announced.

According to Lockport Community and Economic Development Director Lance Thies, the fast-food restaurant is currently “working through the approvals to get occupancy” of the building, which it needs before new staff members can be trained.

Thies said he anticipates about two weeks of training will be needed before the restaurant can open, which would put an opening date in late November, or early December, depending on how near to Thanksgiving the chain wants to open the location.

