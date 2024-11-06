Will County holds transportation workshops in coming days

Will County will hold three workshops on its Long-Range Transportation Plan. (Lathan Goumas)

Will County will hold three workshops on its Long-Range Transportation Plan in the coming days.

The first is 4-7 p.m. at Beecher Amvets Post 67 at 532 Gould St. in Beecher. Others follow Saturday in Manhattan and Sunday in Wilmington.

“The ‘Our Way Forward’ Long Range Transportation Plan is currently in its second phase, focused on preliminary recommendations,” according to a county news release on the workshops. “After hearing public feedback on potential future projects, a draft plan will be presented in early 2025 and the final plan is expected in August 2025.”

The workshops will include family activities and opportunities for residents to provide input on future projects.

The plan is intended to guide the next 25 years of transportation projects.

The workshops will include presentations on public input received so far, findings on existing conditions, and recommendations to address key transportation concerns.

The workshop on Thursday will include live music and free desserts.

The next workshop is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Manhattan Fire Protection District at 100 S. Park Road in Manhattan. It will include a touch-a-truck event.

On Sunday, the workshop will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Wilmington North Island Park, 250 Bridge St., Wilmington with an all-ages petting zoo.

The plan is assessing all modes of transportation, including walking, biking, driving and freight, according to the county.

“Once completed, the plan will be used to identify transportation investments that align with the public’s goals for the county, such as improved safety and quality of life, reduced congestion, and enhanced economic development,” according to the release.

A survey will be available after the workshops for those unable to attend on the project website, which is ourwaywill.co/engage.