Stiff jumps to lead in Will County Clerk race

Michelle Stiff (left), president of the Joliet Township High School District 204 Board of Education, and Annette Parker, a Will County Board member, were the candidates for Will County Board. (Shaw Media File Photos)

Democrat Michele Stiff took an early lead in the race for a new Will County Clerk with 35% of precincts counted.

Stiff had 52% of the vote at 106,353 votes, and Republican Annette Parker had 48% at 98,687 votes.

The two candidates are running in a special election that put the county clerk race on the ballot after former Clerk Lauren Staley Ferry left the job in August to become city clerk for Joliet.

Both Stiff and Parker have past election experience.

Stiff was elected to the school board of Joliet Township High School District 204, where she is board president. Parker is a county board member from Crest Hill.

Parker also is president and chief executive officer af the Lockport Chamber of Commerce. Stiff has a job in county government where she is director of the Workforce Center of Will County.

The county clerk position was not scheduled to be up for election in 2024. Staley Ferry was elected to a second term in 2022.