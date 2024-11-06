Will County Board races: Brooks, Bullock among leaders in unofficial vote totals

Herbert Brooks, Jr., a longtime Will County Board member who lost his seat when he was thrown off the ballot in 2022 after a petition challenge, appeared to be heading back to the board while leading in the unofficial vote totals from Tuesday. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

With 100% of the votes counted in Will County, the unofficial votes show Democrats appearing to win contested county board races.

Herbert Brooks Jr. appears headed back to the Will County Board, and he could by joined by teachers’ union leader Dawn Bullock and Kelly Hickey, a Naperville Democrat, based on unofficial vote counts on Tuesday.

Voters were picking two candidates in each of three county board districts.

In District 6, which includes much of Joliet, Brooks was running second with 30% of the vote in a three-candidate race. He had 6,012 votes. Brooks had been a county board member for 14 years before being thrown off the ballot in 2022 in a petition challenge.

Incumbent County Board Member Denise Winfrey was the top vote-getter in District 6 with 46% of the vote and a total of 9,229 votes.

Republican Enrique Ruiz had 4,637 votes for 23% of the vote in District 6.

In District 7, which includes the West Side of Joliet and Plainfield, Bullock was the top vote-getter with all precincts counted. Bullock had 9,797 votes or 29%. Bullock, a Democrat, is a teacher in Plainfield School District 202 where where she also heads the teachers’ union.

District 7 incumbent Will County Board Member Vince Logan, R-Joliet, was in second place with 10,350 votes or 24%, which would return him to office.

Democrat David Lozano was close behind Logan with 7,514 votes or 22%. Elizabeth “Betsy” Naglich, a Republican, had 9.682 votes or 22%.

In District 10, which is in a northwestern corner of the county that includes Naperville and Aurora, Kelly Hickey, a Democrat from Naperville, was the leading vote-getter with 15,408 votes or 37%. She would be new to the county board and currently is a township trustee in Wheatland Township.

Incumbent Julie Berkowicz, R-Naperville, would hold onto her board seat with 14,125 votes or 34%. Incumbent Meta Mueller, D-Aurora, could lose her seat as she was trailing in third place with 11,919 votes or 28%.