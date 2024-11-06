Will County Executive Bertino-Tarrant holds lead in reelection bid

Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant (right) hears from Erin Gallagher at the Democratic watch party at the IBEW Local 176 hall in Joliet on Tuesday. (Rob Grabowski)

Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant appeared headed for reelection with 87% of precincts counted on Tuesday.

Bertino-Tarrant had 53 percent of the votes in her contest with former Will County Board Member Charles “Chuck” Maher.

Bertino-Tarrant, a Democrat, had 130,697 votes. Maher, a Republican from Naperville, had 114,445 votes.

She had been holding onto about 53% of the vote through most of the night. Advisers told her the lead would hold up, Bertino-Tarrant said.

“I’m very grateful to the people of Will County who supported me,” Bertino-Tarrant said. “This never grows old. I’m always grateful to the people who help me get elected.”

Democratic watch party Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant (center) mingles with supporters at the local Democratic watch party at the IBEW Local 176 hall in Joliet on Tuesday. (Rob Grabowski)

Bertino-Tarrant in her campaign pointed to financial stability in county government and economic growth in Will County as she made a claim to strong leadership in her first term.

She also has faced controversies, however, with a county board that frequently has had showdowns between Democrats and Republicans, a situation that intensified after the last election in 2022 that created a board more evenly divided between the two parties.

“I’m not going to lie,” Bertino-Tarrant said. “It’s been a difficult two years.”

The election returns on Tuesday, however, bolstered her spirits.

“Whenever you win an election, there’s some satisfaction that people have confidence in what you’re doing,” Bertino-Tarrant said.

Charles "Chuck" Maher seen in this file photo from his time as a member of the Will County Board challenged incumbent Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant in the county executive race. (Lathan Goumas)

Maher, who had previously served on the county board for 16 years, raised questions about Bertino-Tarrant’s leadership and tried to portray her as being at odds with residents on certain issues.

Maher tried to chip away at Bertino-Tarrant early, joining the fray over a controversial plan to expand 143rd Street in Homer Township that is opposed by local residents. Bertino-Tarrant has been able to rely on strong support in the Joliet area where she has been winning elections for years.

Bertino-Tarrant was a state senator before becoming county executive and is one of the most recognized political figures and governmental leaders in the county.