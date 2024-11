State Representative Larry Walsh Jr. speaks at a special Flag Day ceremony in Bicentennial Park on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Democrat Larry Walsh, Jr. is expected to win reelection in the Illinois General Assembly’s 86th District.

With just under 90% of precincts reporting in Will County, incumbent Walsh of Elwood was leading Republican challenger Jim Lanham of Joliet with 62% of the vote.

Walsh has been serving in the General Assembly since 2012. He is the chairperson of the General Assembly’s Public Utilities Committee and vice-chairperson of the Appropriations-Capital Committee.