What is on the ballot for Will County voters

Voters across the United States will be heading to the polls Tuesday to vote in the General Election. (Scott Anderson)

The polls across Will County will be open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday for the General Election.

Offices up for election:

Federal

President and vice president of the United States

Representatives in Congress

General Assembly

State senators

State representatives

Local

Sanitary district commissioners/Trustees (East Joliet & Lockport Heights)

Will County

Circuit Clerk

Chief Executive Officer

County Clerk

Recorder of Deeds

State’s Attorney

Auditor

Coroner

County Board Members

Judges (Additional Judgeships if required)

Appellate Court Judges, Vacancies will be filled

Circuit Court Judges, Vacancies will be filled

Resident Circuit Court Judges, Vacancies will be filled o Subcircuit Judges, Vacancies will be filled•

Judicial Retention

And three state of Illinois advisory referenda.

For more information on your specific ballot for your precinct, go to https://www.willcountyclerk.gov/2024-general-election/.

For more general information on the election, go to https://www.willcountyclerk.gov/elections/.