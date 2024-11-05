What is on the ballot for Will County voters

The polls across Will County will be open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday for the General Election.
Offices up for election:
Federal
President and vice president of the United States
Representatives in Congress
General Assembly
State senators
State representatives
Local
Sanitary district commissioners/Trustees (East Joliet & Lockport Heights)
Will County
Circuit Clerk
Chief Executive Officer
County Clerk
Recorder of Deeds
State’s Attorney
Auditor
Coroner
County Board Members
Judges (Additional Judgeships if required)
Appellate Court Judges, Vacancies will be filled
Circuit Court Judges, Vacancies will be filled
Resident Circuit Court Judges, Vacancies will be filled o Subcircuit Judges, Vacancies will be filled•
Judicial Retention
And three state of Illinois advisory referenda.
For more information on your specific ballot for your precinct, go to https://www.willcountyclerk.gov/2024-general-election/.
For more general information on the election, go to https://www.willcountyclerk.gov/elections/.