Another Joliet Dunkin’: Staff says don’t do it but City Council gives OK

Dunkin' plans to add one of its coffee and doughnut shops to the corner of Collins and Liberty streets in Joliet. (Alex T. Paschal — apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

The Joliet City Council on Monday approved a Dunkin’ coffee shop on Collins Street despite staff recommendations against the plan.

The council approved a drive-thru permit that staff said could lead to traffic backups onto Liberty Street.

The Dunkin’ coffee and doughnut business will be located at the corner of the two streets and replaces a closed combination KFC/Taco Bell that is there now.

“I believe it’s better to have Dunkin’ Donuts than emptiness,” said Councilwoman Jan Quillman, referring to the Dunkin’ chain by its former name as she joined other council members approving the plan.

The Public Works Department, which reviews drive-thru plans, recommended against this one, however, saying it could lead to traffic backing up onto Liberty Street.

The proposed Dunkin’ is at the corner of the two streets with an entrance from Liberty and an exit onto Collins.

The Dunkin' restaurant at 800 N. Raynor Ave., located at the Six Corners intersection in Joliet, is owned by Ashish Patel, who also plans to open a Dunkin' at Collins and Liberty streets. (Bob Okon)

Prospective owner Ashish Patel said the corner poses fewer problems than his other Dunkin’ on Raynor Avenue at the Six Corners intersection, which he described as a “major, major traffic area.”

“We are fast,” Patel said, indicating Dunkin’ will be able to move traffic without backups onto the street.

Both locations are in older parts of town, which Councilman Larry Hug noted.

“Sometimes you have to be creative in the older sections of town,” Hug said.

The Dunkin’ at Six Corners was built with limited access from Ruby Street.

Hug said the plan for the Collins Street Dunkin’ was revised to improve traffic flow.