Joliet Junior College planetarium hosts special inclusion night

Joliet Junior College will be hosting “An Accessible Night Under the Stars,” a unique event designed to celebrate disability awareness and inclusion.

Hosted by JJC’s Disability Services and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion offices, the event will take place Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Herbert Trackman Planetarium on JJC’s main campus. Tickets and event information can be found at: jjc.edu/accessible-night-under-stars.

The evening will feature an engaging planetarium demonstration and show, followed by a one-hour reception with live music, hors d’oeuvres, a 50/50 raffle and displays of accessible technology, according to a news release from the college announcing the event.

This event aims to provide an enjoyable and educational experience for all attendees, highlighting JJC’s commitment to accessibility and community engagement, according to the release.