Will County property transfers: May 16 to Sept. 30, 2024

Will County property transfers (Shaw Local News Network)

Bolingbrook

Kulvinder K. Obhan to Rochello Gonzalgo and Rhaney Marzel Gonzalgo, 1464 Misty Lane, Bolingbrook, $575,000, Sept. 9.

Andres Alejandre to Pedro Mejia and Brittney Mejia, 539 White Oak Road, Bolingbrook, $340,000, Sept. 27.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Vamsi Krishna Kumar Karanam and Madhavi Adavi, 529 Ivory Lane, Bolingbrook, $787,602, Sept. 18.

Cura Accounting Group to Detrice L. Brisco and Lincoln Ngiratiou, 229 Picardy Lane, Bolingbrook, $285,000, Sept. 13.

Larry M. Greenwich to Genaro and Jacqueline Mondragon Torres, 868 Summit Lane, Bolingbrook, $215,000, July 31.

Timothy L. Lovely to Naga Prasad Parachuri and Mahesh Kumar Cholleti, 412 Quarry Drive, Bolingbrook, $365,000, Aug. 19.

Justin D. Esau to Sethushankar Sadasivasubramanian and Bramma Sakthi Panneerkai Perumal, 1162 Winding Way, Bolingbrook, $540,000, Sept. 13.

Jennifer L. Simon to Christopher A. and Leslie M. Corley, 822 Lenox Ave., Bolingbrook, $480,000, Sept. 2.

Alexander J. Severson to John L. Baratka and Patricia M. Staggs, 360 Tarrington Way, Bolingbrook, $375,000, Sept. 10.

Briceida Rivera Marin to Armando Rodriguez Jr., 334 Hanover Drive, Bolingbrook, $315,000, Aug. 26.

Graves Trust to Bryan Moushon and Jessica Durante, 854 Aberdeen Court, Bolingbrook, $470,000, Aug. 12.

CJ Props LLC to Nayeli Cano and Javier De Jesus Mercado, 831 Poplar Lane, Bolingbrook, $269,500, Aug. 2.

Timothy S. Garrett to Zulfiqar and Jumana Saylawala, 841 Barclay Drive, Bolingbrook, $525,000, Aug. 29.

Steven P. Fuernstahl to Yuanyuan Niu, 816 Springbrook Lane, Bolingbrook, $367,000, Sept. 14.

Chicago Holdem Properties LLC to Nemi Achebo, 843 Summit Lane, Bolingbrook, $255,000, Aug. 14.

Miguel A. Delgado to Gail and Dara De Chavez, 851 Grove Lane, Bolingbrook, $339,500, Aug. 13.

Richard Dietz to Fakhruddin N. and Rashida F. Ukani, 1493 Waterside Drive, Bolingbrook, $456,000, Aug. 20.

Falguni Bhatt Khanna to Luis E. Fallad, 856 Summit Lane, Bolingbrook, $325,000, Aug. 9.

Braidwood

Inga Jurevicius to Logan Gossett, 552 N. Center St., Braidwood, $200,000, Sept. 6.

Channahon

Thomas Seeley to Eduardo Guerra Villarreal, 26130 W. Highland Drive, Channahon, $470,000, Aug. 28.

Michael A. Tordai to Joan C. Morrison, 23023 W. Karl Ave., Channahon, $335,000, Aug. 13.

Crest Hill

Joseph A. Hindo to Mauricio Olvera, 2333 Ardaugh Ave., Crest Hill, $350,000, Sept. 17.

Smrekar Trust to Celia Valdez and Imanol Salgado, 328 Chaney Ave., Crest Hill, $275,000, Aug. 28.

Quinn Trust to Kathryn E. Zasadzinski, 21400 Mays Lake Drive, Crest Hill, $288,000, Sept. 10.

Duenser Trust to Shirley and Leo Grajewski, 16300 Crescent Lake Drive, Crest Hill, $290,000, Sept. 13.

Elwood

Michael B. Swartzentruber to Caleb E. Engelhardt, 502 Beattie St., Elwood, $254,900, Sept. 5.

Frankfort

Glen Haven Builders Inc. to Gerardo and Monica Torres, 8647 Chilton Court, Frankfort, $748,870, Sept. 19.

Michael Marciniak to William P. Patterson Jr. and Christina M. Patterson, 22510 Home Court, Frankfort, $585,000, Aug. 28.

Glen Haven Builders Inc. to Patrick Favre and Tira Schulteis, 8642 Stone Creek Blvd., Frankfort, $856,035, Aug. 27.

Flaherty Builders Inc. to Marcus J. and Alike S. Thomas, 8659 Stone Creek Blvd., Frankfort, $773,780, Aug. 1.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Stephen V. and Nicole Renee Niemczak, 8658 Saddlebred Court, Frankfort, $339,900, Aug. 9.

Thomas J. Brne to Akhil Shori and Robina Rajkumari, 8158 W. Old Mill Road, Frankfort, $402,000, July 8.

Jordan Wojciechowski to Lauren S. Nash, 8254 Auburn Lane, Frankfort, $315,000, Aug. 14.

Anthony W. Sullivan to Dawud and Sandra Thompson, 8164 W. Rosebury Drive, Frankfort, $510,000, July 11.

Kevin A. Danahey to Linda and David Gawel, 746 Spruce Road, Frankfort, $610,000, Sept. 16.

Sandro Boglio to Edgar Justin Gonzalez and Vanessa Gonzalez, 7482 Mayfield Drive, Frankfort, $675,000, Sept. 16.

Putman Builders Inc. to Jabari Saunders and Jorian Seay Saunders, 7819 Northwoods Drive, Frankfort, $842,721, Aug. 16.

Tsk Construction Inc. to Jason Scott and Natalie Anne Peterson, 8185 Stanley Trail S, Frankfort, $732,410, Aug. 27.

David Burghard to Oluseyi and Adejolee Awomolo, 21414 Breton Road, Frankfort, $549,900, Aug. 15.

Homer Glen

John Joseph Enk to Emma Sweeney Enk and Thomas R. Louch, 14332 S. Birchdale Drive, Homer Glen, $305,000, Sept. 19.

David Durbin to Jeffrey E. Hughes and Sheila Hughes, 14916 W. Reiter Drive, Homer Glen, $560,000, Sept. 19.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Stanley R. and Maria T. Bettenhausen, 14766 S. Pheasant Lane, Homer Glen, $565,651, Aug. 5.

Robert B. Westlund Trust to Gwendolyn Weatherford, 14660 Aster Lane, Homer Glen, $530,000, Sept. 12.

Joliet

Douglas Boyd to Parker and Emily Moore, 2005 Windcrest Lane, Joliet, $335,000, Sept. 9.

Leonard J. Ciarlette to Matthew P. Wolfe and Haley E. Gibbons, 816 S. Briggs St., Joliet, $282,500, Aug. 2.

Michael K. Polyak to Joshua Paul Cercone and Hannah Cercone, 2404 1/2 Chestnut St., Joliet, $275,000, Aug. 12.

William H. Engelman to Eva Alicia Franco and Abel Franco, 1301 Oleary Drive, Joliet, $271,000, Aug. 21.

Patricia A. Stanfel to Barbara Wilkins and Vicky Donaldson, 1504 Woodbridge Road 1E, Joliet, $178,000, Aug. 26.

Pershey Trust to Debra L. Beer, 1285 Mesa Drive, Joliet, $189,900, Sept. 18.

HUD to Martha Pellegrini, 222 Madison St. 211, Joliet, $80,000, Sept. 19.

James Moulton III to Jorge Duran Vargas and Olga L. Pina, 215 Parks Ave., Joliet, $160,000, Aug. 22.

Irma Rangel to Thomas C. Wittkofski, 1223 Wilcox St., Joliet, $240,000, July 31.

Dale M. Quaresima to Ian Thomas Tyrell and Carla Tyrell, 1407 Mayfield Ave., Joliet, $465,000, Sept. 6.

Natalie Crawford to Frederic J. and Theresa M. Dames, 828 Magnolia Drive, Joliet, $260,000, July 22.

James A. Smith to Francisco X. Espinosa, 815 Kelly Ave., Joliet, $242,000, Aug. 15.

Nancy J. Rivera to Emer Casildo, 818 Westshire Drive, Joliet, $195,000, Aug. 1.

Douglas Adamic to Brendon Crane and Destiny Lyons, 813 Mason Ave., Joliet, $334,444, Aug. 21.

Marcos Rojas to Ruby Pinero and Sebastian Daniel Pinero, 813 Ann St., Joliet, $300,000, Aug. 26.

Aaron Solorzano to Uriel Avalos Villagomez and Araceli Sanchez, 821 Dawes Ave., Joliet, $219,000, July 1.

Jill A. Gilespie to Adelina Martinez, 807 Westshire Drive, Joliet, $271,000, July 30.

Karen Jean Corey to Olivia Perez and Carlos Mejia, 807 Pearson Drive, Joliet, $252,000, July 19.

Matthew Pawlowski to Ruben Lopez and Lizbeth Perez, 807 Mission Blvd., Joliet, $360,000, Sept. 10.

Thomas Surges to Corey Westbrooks and Herschel Forge, 806 Copley Lane, Joliet, $285,000, July 12.

Hayden P. Chelius to Michael Strezo, 805 Edgerton Drive, Joliet, $342,000, Aug. 28.

Mark J. Rupsis to Lydia and Joseph Carini, 822 Murphy Drive, Joliet, $365,000, July 2.

Anita Elliott to Gary Garcia, 827 Penfield Ave., Joliet, $107,000, Sept. 9.

Rai Real Estate Inc. to Lamoin and Dawn Mettille, 2602 Eagle Drive, Joliet, $298,000, Sept. 18.

Hernando Del Toro to Alberto Rosario, 1006 Summit St., Joliet, $294,500, July 17.

Will County Sheriff to Cecilio Gonzalez, 407 Siegmund St., Joliet, $87,500, Aug. 15.

Kelsey Miller to Martin and Leticia Gitierrez, 830 Kelly Ave., Joliet, $235,000, Aug. 28.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Naman Patel, 2642 Par Four Lane, Joliet, $225,000, Aug. 22.

Marian E. Gawenda to William Alan Welsch, 2714 Lake Side Circle, Joliet, $267,000, Sept. 9.

Feeney Trust to Fernando Castellanos and Erika Perez, 28 Knollwood Place, Joliet, $270,000, Sept. 10.

Crystal J. Stead to Leonardo Bahena, 1512 Burry St., Joliet, $222,000, Aug. 26.

Moshe Jones to Jacob Valadez and Jasmine Ramirez, 2937 Woodside Drive, Joliet, $270,000, Sept. 16.

Jay Rivera to Raul and Esmeralda Villegas, 826 Vine St., Joliet, $290,000, June 28.

Rene Ruvalcaba to Kristian K. Milek and Sydney D. Baltrusaitis, 3342 Windsor Lane, Joliet, $300,000, Aug. 27.

Fred Dames to Tracy A. Messer, 112 S. William St., Joliet, $245,000, Sept. 10.

Purita C. Schwarz to Alvaro and Frances Cisneros, 109 Oneill St., Joliet, $259,900, Aug. 15.

Lemont

Michael Pawlak to Cody Murphy and Ariel Steusloff, 824 State St., Lemont, $302,000, Aug. 16.

Teton Dev LLC to Jonathan D. Sues and Lindsey C. Mitkus, 12903 Marble St., Lemont, $878,000, Sept. 12.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Prakashkumar and Manisha Patel, 12399 Eileen St., Lemont, $859,000, Sept. 10.

Dundee Gouin to Hiren D. and Anjali K. Ghayal, 12625 Thornberry Drive, Lemont, $875,000, Sept. 13.

Cutinello Trust to Jayalakshmi S. Chari, 857 Illinois Route 4, Lemont, $400,000, July 31.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Edward R. and Ruth A. Kolpacki, 12433 Portrush Lane, Lemont, $536,500, Aug. 20.

Jacob A. Janssen to Michelle Muszynski, 326 River St. 4202, Lemont, $242,000, Sept. 16.

Stephen Radke to Daniel M. and Sara M. Bermea, 1 Katie Road, Lemont, $780,000, Sept. 6.

Michael J. Costello II to Nilpesh K. Patel, 40 Woodview Lane, Lemont, $1.05 million, Sept. 11.

Lockport

Joshua Baugh to Neil and Larissa Martin, 128 E. Sixth St., Lockport, $268,000, Sept. 3.

Mc Custom Homes Inc. to Edwin Carl Larson Jr. and Rebecca Ann Aiken, 18134 S. Mitchell Lane, Lockport, $665,657, Sept. 20.

Mark B. Jost to Hassaan Nasir and Rabia Ahmad, 820 N. Glenmore St., Lockport, $450,000, Aug. 29.

Kenneth K. Spear to Frank P. Troha, 17610 S. Gilbert Drive, Lockport, $320,000, Aug. 30.

Stephen J. Bentley to Glen A. Nelson, 1812 Jack Pine Way, Lockport, $372,500, Aug. 10.

MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Ibrahim E. Haridy and Noha A. Mohamed, 16645 S. Sun Meadow Drive, Lockport, $491,780, Sept. 19.

Janet M. Carothers to Joseph Parrish, 16623 W. Saddlewood Drive, Lockport, $394,900, Sept. 11.

LMW Enterprises Inc. to Nina Marie Tomany, 1605 Fairmont Ave., Lockport, $230,000, Sept. 18.

James Bushman to William F. Hill IV, 713 Maryknoll Drive, Lockport, $270,000, Aug. 29.

Manhattan

Megan L. Warren to Matthew Huizenga, 15130 W. Quincy Circle, Manhattan, $289,000, Sept. 18.

David Frawley to Alvaro Macias Medina, 12200 W. Dralle Road, Manhattan, $1.13 million, Sept. 16.

Minooka

Patricia L. Skibinski to Frank and Crystal Batura, 815 Rivers Edge Drive, Minooka, $406,000, Aug. 5.

Janelle Berrun Peralta to Steven Egan and Britni Wilson, 23704 S. Hickory Lane, Minooka, $400,000, Aug. 29.

Mokena

Elizabeth Melin to Cameron P. Galgano, 19930 Mokena St., Mokena, $320,000, Aug. 30.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Agnieszka Stasik, 11550 Francis Road, Mokena, $215,499, Sept. 19.

Kristin J. Macdonald to Charolette Browder, 10125 Cambridge Court, Mokena, $320,000, Sept. 17.

Joel D. Kroswyk to Cassandra Menagh, 10628 Revere Circle, Mokena, $431,500, Sept. 25.

New Lenox

Edward W. Kosteck Sr. to Matthew Verdun, 825 S. Prairie Road, New Lenox, $385,000, July 12.

William J. Harty to Jonathan and Stacy Hubek, 41 Abbey Court, New Lenox, $418,500, Sept. 19.

Stack Trust to Jacob Nietfeldt and Sydney Valiska, 810 Winter Park Drive, New Lenox, $240,000, Aug. 7.

Kelly A. Gaba to Joseph Moran and Marisa Contreras, 817 Piper Drive, New Lenox, $415,000, May 16.

Joseph B. Strain to Deon Daniel and Magdalena Gusztyn, 840 Lenox St., New Lenox, $333,000, July 24.

Mark Kubajak to Kenneth K. and Cynthia M. Spear, 813 Shagbark Road, New Lenox, $240,000, Sept. 16.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Reece J. Pettenon, 222 Roberts Road, New Lenox, $320,000, Sept. 6.

Eric A. Krauss to Kenneth M. and Cynthia R. Thorne, 813 E. Joliet Highway, New Lenox, $350,000, July 29.

CalAtlantic Group LLC to Faten K. Suhail, 502 Caledonia Drive, New Lenox, $550,000, Sept. 27.

MI Homes Of Chicago LLC to James Ryan Kapp and Helen Grace Shaw Kapp, 843 Picardy Place, New Lenox, $589,785, July 29.

Camelot Homes Inc. to Michael R. and Debra L. Robbins, 1082 Kinley Drive, New Lenox, $615,900, Sept. 25.

Flaherty Builders Inc. to Patricia M. Mcdermott and June T. Ruszkowski, 1894 Mays Drive, New Lenox, $793,340, Sept. 25.

Sons Investments LLC to Jacob John Stefans, 724 Lake Road, New Lenox, $236,500, Sept. 19.

CalAtlantic Group LLC to Diane Frances Benton, 515 Caledonia Drive, New Lenox, $461,600, Sept. 26.

John Thomas Pfeffer to Brittany and Ryan Strauss, 816 Bristol Lane, New Lenox, $537,500, July 18.

Daniel L. Ralson to Patrick Kenny, 1270 Revere Court, New Lenox, $415,000, Sept. 17.

Plainfield

Margaret A. Duncan to Joseph William Cullinan, 5711 Arbor Falls Court, Plainfield, $365,000, Aug. 28.

David Stier to Brandon Janovyak and Irleen Saggu, 6411 Valley Ridge Drive, Plainfield, $383,000, Aug. 28.

Lennar Communities Of Chicago to Raul Santiago III and Jazmin De La Torre, 16125 S. Dana Drive, Plainfield, $574,900, Sept. 23.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Taylor and Brett Hamilton, 12916 S Mason Lane, Plainfield, $704,309, Sept. 19.

Deanna Battle to Rene and Roxana Ruvalcaba, 1916 Breckenridge Drive, Plainfield, $370,000, Sept. 19.

D.R. Horton Inc. Midwest to Frank Rodriguez and Kimberly A. Rodriguez, 25501 W. Veranium Drive, Plainfield, $428,990, Sept. 26.

H. Joyce Donegan to Angela L. Rosochacki, 13818 S. Bristlecone Lane B, Plainfield, $210,000, Sept. 27.

MI Homes Of Chicago LLC to Ethan and Malwina Cunningham, 25535 W. Streamwood Lane, Plainfield, $539,990, Sept. 30.

Ronald Chester to Francisco Torres Jr., 1405 Major Drive, Plainfield, $355,000, Sept. 17.

Dawn M. Denon to Steve R. and Sally A. Cummings, 13444 S. Mulberry St., Plainfield, $332,000, Sept. 18.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Rajasekhara R. Duggimpudi and Bala Nikhitha Gopu, 23451 W. Lansdowne Road, Plainfield, $703,933, Sept. 23.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Bilegtbayar Moonon and Turgentuul Tumenkhuu, 12800 S. Nicholas Drive, Plainfield, $455,182, Sept. 20.

Jonathan D. Dow to Tyler Thomas and Ivette Castaneda, 24114 Fox Creek Court, Plainfield, $549,900, Sept. 12.

Gary A. Olivo to Edward J. Heidenreich, 24144 Simo Drive, Plainfield, $500,000, Aug. 17.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Andres and Maria Esparza, 16041 Fairfield Drive, Plainfield, $459,900, Sept. 23.

Childs Trust to Chong Cheng and Pawinee Songkaew Cheng, 26208 Oakcrest Lane, Plainfield, $650,000, Sept. 11.

MI Homes Of Chicago LLC to Troy Johnson, 25417 W. Sunshine Lane, Plainfield, $549,550, Sept. 27.

Candace L. Moore to Genea Moore, 16520 S. Ivy Lane, Plainfield, $275,000, Aug. 9.

Romeoville

Michael G. Moore to Evaldas and Loreta Gaigaliene, 705 Belmont Court, Romeoville, $325,000, Sept. 16.

Grandview Homes 1 LLC to Antonio Maya Ruiz, 19256 W. Airport Road, Romeoville, $275,000, Aug. 26.

Tracey L. Blanchard to Felipe Garcia, 1983 Somerset Drive, Romeoville, $325,000, Sept. 20.

Krzysztof T. Cikowski to Carlos Alberto Gonzalez Alvarez and Alejandra Santana, 442 S. Dollinger Drive, Romeoville, $439,000, Aug. 24.

Cantu Trust to Daniel Fogarty, 86 Rockledge Drive, Romeoville, $226,000, May 20.

Hoffman Trust to Vasyl Kryvak, 1202 Le Moyne Ave., Romeoville, $291,500, Aug 27.

Roberto Salazar Jr. to Grant Elijah Ohara Marin and Delia Ohara Marin, 249 Stamford Court, Romeoville, $289,900, Aug. 23.

Shorewood

Kathleen M. Zdralevich to Thomas Joseph Paige and Kayla Ann Pierson, 807 Madiera Drive, Shorewood, $350,000, Aug. 21.

Nguyen Trust to Van Tin Phan and Thi T Nguyen, 812 Shorewood Drive, Shorewood, $300,000, Sept. 18.

John S. Clucas to Justin Clucas, 713 S. Raven Road, Shorewood, $238,000, Sept. 19.

Eduardo Luevano Jr. to William H. and Tammi S. Rohde, 1008 Windsor Drive, Shorewood, $385,000, Sept. 19.

Justin M. Funk to Mark S. Marfise and Angela Grear, 1113 Northside Drive, Shorewood, $395,000, Aug. 27.

Alyson R. Angeloni to Marco Antonio Alvarez and Alba Lopez Rosas, 1116 Home Court, Shorewood, $360,000, July 17.

Dylan F. Mohler to Pamela D. Fort, 834 Summit Creek Drive, Shorewood, $285,000, July 18.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to William Zimmer, 1608 Patriot St., Shorewood, $331,500, Sept. 11.

Wilmington

Mark Hobbs to Michael Toolan, 512 Daniels St., Wilmington, $285,000, Sept. 5.

Monson Trust to Scott and Sara Barbour, 510 E Cross St., Wilmington, $201,000, Aug. 26.

James L. Heck to Matthew James and Michelle Christine Heck, 31820 S. Barr Road, Wilmington, $300,000, Sept. 20.

Dyer Trust to Valentina Kolioukh, 840 Wilshire Court, Wilmington, $260,000, Aug. 27.

Franzen Trust to Tyler Daly, 256 Fossil Point Court, Wilmington, $287,500, Sept. 16.