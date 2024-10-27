October 27, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsElection 2024SportsBearsNewsletterObituarieseNewspaperWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Will County property transfers: May 16 to Sept. 30, 2024

By Hannah Soukup
Property transfers

Will County property transfers (Shaw Local News Network)

Bolingbrook

Kulvinder K. Obhan to Rochello Gonzalgo and Rhaney Marzel Gonzalgo, 1464 Misty Lane, Bolingbrook, $575,000, Sept. 9.

Andres Alejandre to Pedro Mejia and Brittney Mejia, 539 White Oak Road, Bolingbrook, $340,000, Sept. 27.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Vamsi Krishna Kumar Karanam and Madhavi Adavi, 529 Ivory Lane, Bolingbrook, $787,602, Sept. 18.

Cura Accounting Group to Detrice L. Brisco and Lincoln Ngiratiou, 229 Picardy Lane, Bolingbrook, $285,000, Sept. 13.

Larry M. Greenwich to Genaro and Jacqueline Mondragon Torres, 868 Summit Lane, Bolingbrook, $215,000, July 31.

Timothy L. Lovely to Naga Prasad Parachuri and Mahesh Kumar Cholleti, 412 Quarry Drive, Bolingbrook, $365,000, Aug. 19.

Justin D. Esau to Sethushankar Sadasivasubramanian and Bramma Sakthi Panneerkai Perumal, 1162 Winding Way, Bolingbrook, $540,000, Sept. 13.

Jennifer L. Simon to Christopher A. and Leslie M. Corley, 822 Lenox Ave., Bolingbrook, $480,000, Sept. 2.

Alexander J. Severson to John L. Baratka and Patricia M. Staggs, 360 Tarrington Way, Bolingbrook, $375,000, Sept. 10.

Briceida Rivera Marin to Armando Rodriguez Jr., 334 Hanover Drive, Bolingbrook, $315,000, Aug. 26.

Graves Trust to Bryan Moushon and Jessica Durante, 854 Aberdeen Court, Bolingbrook, $470,000, Aug. 12.

CJ Props LLC to Nayeli Cano and Javier De Jesus Mercado, 831 Poplar Lane, Bolingbrook, $269,500, Aug. 2.

Timothy S. Garrett to Zulfiqar and Jumana Saylawala, 841 Barclay Drive, Bolingbrook, $525,000, Aug. 29.

Steven P. Fuernstahl to Yuanyuan Niu, 816 Springbrook Lane, Bolingbrook, $367,000, Sept. 14.

Chicago Holdem Properties LLC to Nemi Achebo, 843 Summit Lane, Bolingbrook, $255,000, Aug. 14.

Miguel A. Delgado to Gail and Dara De Chavez, 851 Grove Lane, Bolingbrook, $339,500, Aug. 13.

Richard Dietz to Fakhruddin N. and Rashida F. Ukani, 1493 Waterside Drive, Bolingbrook, $456,000, Aug. 20.

Falguni Bhatt Khanna to Luis E. Fallad, 856 Summit Lane, Bolingbrook, $325,000, Aug. 9.

Braidwood

Inga Jurevicius to Logan Gossett, 552 N. Center St., Braidwood, $200,000, Sept. 6.

Channahon

Thomas Seeley to Eduardo Guerra Villarreal, 26130 W. Highland Drive, Channahon, $470,000, Aug. 28.

Michael A. Tordai to Joan C. Morrison, 23023 W. Karl Ave., Channahon, $335,000, Aug. 13.

Crest Hill

Joseph A. Hindo to Mauricio Olvera, 2333 Ardaugh Ave., Crest Hill, $350,000, Sept. 17.

Smrekar Trust to Celia Valdez and Imanol Salgado, 328 Chaney Ave., Crest Hill, $275,000, Aug. 28.

Quinn Trust to Kathryn E. Zasadzinski, 21400 Mays Lake Drive, Crest Hill, $288,000, Sept. 10.

Duenser Trust to Shirley and Leo Grajewski, 16300 Crescent Lake Drive, Crest Hill, $290,000, Sept. 13.

Elwood

Michael B. Swartzentruber to Caleb E. Engelhardt, 502 Beattie St., Elwood, $254,900, Sept. 5.

Frankfort

Glen Haven Builders Inc. to Gerardo and Monica Torres, 8647 Chilton Court, Frankfort, $748,870, Sept. 19.

Michael Marciniak to William P. Patterson Jr. and Christina M. Patterson, 22510 Home Court, Frankfort, $585,000, Aug. 28.

Glen Haven Builders Inc. to Patrick Favre and Tira Schulteis, 8642 Stone Creek Blvd., Frankfort, $856,035, Aug. 27.

Flaherty Builders Inc. to Marcus J. and Alike S. Thomas, 8659 Stone Creek Blvd., Frankfort, $773,780, Aug. 1.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Stephen V. and Nicole Renee Niemczak, 8658 Saddlebred Court, Frankfort, $339,900, Aug. 9.

Thomas J. Brne to Akhil Shori and Robina Rajkumari, 8158 W. Old Mill Road, Frankfort, $402,000, July 8.

Jordan Wojciechowski to Lauren S. Nash, 8254 Auburn Lane, Frankfort, $315,000, Aug. 14.

Anthony W. Sullivan to Dawud and Sandra Thompson, 8164 W. Rosebury Drive, Frankfort, $510,000, July 11.

Kevin A. Danahey to Linda and David Gawel, 746 Spruce Road, Frankfort, $610,000, Sept. 16.

Sandro Boglio to Edgar Justin Gonzalez and Vanessa Gonzalez, 7482 Mayfield Drive, Frankfort, $675,000, Sept. 16.

Putman Builders Inc. to Jabari Saunders and Jorian Seay Saunders, 7819 Northwoods Drive, Frankfort, $842,721, Aug. 16.

Tsk Construction Inc. to Jason Scott and Natalie Anne Peterson, 8185 Stanley Trail S, Frankfort, $732,410, Aug. 27.

David Burghard to Oluseyi and Adejolee Awomolo, 21414 Breton Road, Frankfort, $549,900, Aug. 15.

Homer Glen

John Joseph Enk to Emma Sweeney Enk and Thomas R. Louch, 14332 S. Birchdale Drive, Homer Glen, $305,000, Sept. 19.

David Durbin to Jeffrey E. Hughes and Sheila Hughes, 14916 W. Reiter Drive, Homer Glen, $560,000, Sept. 19.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Stanley R. and Maria T. Bettenhausen, 14766 S. Pheasant Lane, Homer Glen, $565,651, Aug. 5.

Robert B. Westlund Trust to Gwendolyn Weatherford, 14660 Aster Lane, Homer Glen, $530,000, Sept. 12.

Joliet

Douglas Boyd to Parker and Emily Moore, 2005 Windcrest Lane, Joliet, $335,000, Sept. 9.

Leonard J. Ciarlette to Matthew P. Wolfe and Haley E. Gibbons, 816 S. Briggs St., Joliet, $282,500, Aug. 2.

Michael K. Polyak to Joshua Paul Cercone and Hannah Cercone, 2404 1/2 Chestnut St., Joliet, $275,000, Aug. 12.

William H. Engelman to Eva Alicia Franco and Abel Franco, 1301 Oleary Drive, Joliet, $271,000, Aug. 21.

Patricia A. Stanfel to Barbara Wilkins and Vicky Donaldson, 1504 Woodbridge Road 1E, Joliet, $178,000, Aug. 26.

Pershey Trust to Debra L. Beer, 1285 Mesa Drive, Joliet, $189,900, Sept. 18.

HUD to Martha Pellegrini, 222 Madison St. 211, Joliet, $80,000, Sept. 19.

James Moulton III to Jorge Duran Vargas and Olga L. Pina, 215 Parks Ave., Joliet, $160,000, Aug. 22.

Irma Rangel to Thomas C. Wittkofski, 1223 Wilcox St., Joliet, $240,000, July 31.

Dale M. Quaresima to Ian Thomas Tyrell and Carla Tyrell, 1407 Mayfield Ave., Joliet, $465,000, Sept. 6.

Natalie Crawford to Frederic J. and Theresa M. Dames, 828 Magnolia Drive, Joliet, $260,000, July 22.

James A. Smith to Francisco X. Espinosa, 815 Kelly Ave., Joliet, $242,000, Aug. 15.

Nancy J. Rivera to Emer Casildo, 818 Westshire Drive, Joliet, $195,000, Aug. 1.

Douglas Adamic to Brendon Crane and Destiny Lyons, 813 Mason Ave., Joliet, $334,444, Aug. 21.

Marcos Rojas to Ruby Pinero and Sebastian Daniel Pinero, 813 Ann St., Joliet, $300,000, Aug. 26.

Aaron Solorzano to Uriel Avalos Villagomez and Araceli Sanchez, 821 Dawes Ave., Joliet, $219,000, July 1.

Jill A. Gilespie to Adelina Martinez, 807 Westshire Drive, Joliet, $271,000, July 30.

Karen Jean Corey to Olivia Perez and Carlos Mejia, 807 Pearson Drive, Joliet, $252,000, July 19.

Matthew Pawlowski to Ruben Lopez and Lizbeth Perez, 807 Mission Blvd., Joliet, $360,000, Sept. 10.

Thomas Surges to Corey Westbrooks and Herschel Forge, 806 Copley Lane, Joliet, $285,000, July 12.

Hayden P. Chelius to Michael Strezo, 805 Edgerton Drive, Joliet, $342,000, Aug. 28.

Mark J. Rupsis to Lydia and Joseph Carini, 822 Murphy Drive, Joliet, $365,000, July 2.

Anita Elliott to Gary Garcia, 827 Penfield Ave., Joliet, $107,000, Sept. 9.

Rai Real Estate Inc. to Lamoin and Dawn Mettille, 2602 Eagle Drive, Joliet, $298,000, Sept. 18.

Hernando Del Toro to Alberto Rosario, 1006 Summit St., Joliet, $294,500, July 17.

Will County Sheriff to Cecilio Gonzalez, 407 Siegmund St., Joliet, $87,500, Aug. 15.

Kelsey Miller to Martin and Leticia Gitierrez, 830 Kelly Ave., Joliet, $235,000, Aug. 28.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Naman Patel, 2642 Par Four Lane, Joliet, $225,000, Aug. 22.

Marian E. Gawenda to William Alan Welsch, 2714 Lake Side Circle, Joliet, $267,000, Sept. 9.

Feeney Trust to Fernando Castellanos and Erika Perez, 28 Knollwood Place, Joliet, $270,000, Sept. 10.

Crystal J. Stead to Leonardo Bahena, 1512 Burry St., Joliet, $222,000, Aug. 26.

Moshe Jones to Jacob Valadez and Jasmine Ramirez, 2937 Woodside Drive, Joliet, $270,000, Sept. 16.

Jay Rivera to Raul and Esmeralda Villegas, 826 Vine St., Joliet, $290,000, June 28.

Rene Ruvalcaba to Kristian K. Milek and Sydney D. Baltrusaitis, 3342 Windsor Lane, Joliet, $300,000, Aug. 27.

Fred Dames to Tracy A. Messer, 112 S. William St., Joliet, $245,000, Sept. 10.

Purita C. Schwarz to Alvaro and Frances Cisneros, 109 Oneill St., Joliet, $259,900, Aug. 15.

Lemont

Michael Pawlak to Cody Murphy and Ariel Steusloff, 824 State St., Lemont, $302,000, Aug. 16.

Teton Dev LLC to Jonathan D. Sues and Lindsey C. Mitkus, 12903 Marble St., Lemont, $878,000, Sept. 12.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Prakashkumar and Manisha Patel, 12399 Eileen St., Lemont, $859,000, Sept. 10.

Dundee Gouin to Hiren D. and Anjali K. Ghayal, 12625 Thornberry Drive, Lemont, $875,000, Sept. 13.

Cutinello Trust to Jayalakshmi S. Chari, 857 Illinois Route 4, Lemont, $400,000, July 31.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Edward R. and Ruth A. Kolpacki, 12433 Portrush Lane, Lemont, $536,500, Aug. 20.

Jacob A. Janssen to Michelle Muszynski, 326 River St. 4202, Lemont, $242,000, Sept. 16.

Stephen Radke to Daniel M. and Sara M. Bermea, 1 Katie Road, Lemont, $780,000, Sept. 6.

Michael J. Costello II to Nilpesh K. Patel, 40 Woodview Lane, Lemont, $1.05 million, Sept. 11.

Lockport

Joshua Baugh to Neil and Larissa Martin, 128 E. Sixth St., Lockport, $268,000, Sept. 3.

Mc Custom Homes Inc. to Edwin Carl Larson Jr. and Rebecca Ann Aiken, 18134 S. Mitchell Lane, Lockport, $665,657, Sept. 20.

Mark B. Jost to Hassaan Nasir and Rabia Ahmad, 820 N. Glenmore St., Lockport, $450,000, Aug. 29.

Kenneth K. Spear to Frank P. Troha, 17610 S. Gilbert Drive, Lockport, $320,000, Aug. 30.

Stephen J. Bentley to Glen A. Nelson, 1812 Jack Pine Way, Lockport, $372,500, Aug. 10.

MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Ibrahim E. Haridy and Noha A. Mohamed, 16645 S. Sun Meadow Drive, Lockport, $491,780, Sept. 19.

Janet M. Carothers to Joseph Parrish, 16623 W. Saddlewood Drive, Lockport, $394,900, Sept. 11.

LMW Enterprises Inc. to Nina Marie Tomany, 1605 Fairmont Ave., Lockport, $230,000, Sept. 18.

James Bushman to William F. Hill IV, 713 Maryknoll Drive, Lockport, $270,000, Aug. 29.

Manhattan

Megan L. Warren to Matthew Huizenga, 15130 W. Quincy Circle, Manhattan, $289,000, Sept. 18.

David Frawley to Alvaro Macias Medina, 12200 W. Dralle Road, Manhattan, $1.13 million, Sept. 16.

Minooka

Patricia L. Skibinski to Frank and Crystal Batura, 815 Rivers Edge Drive, Minooka, $406,000, Aug. 5.

Janelle Berrun Peralta to Steven Egan and Britni Wilson, 23704 S. Hickory Lane, Minooka, $400,000, Aug. 29.

Mokena

Elizabeth Melin to Cameron P. Galgano, 19930 Mokena St., Mokena, $320,000, Aug. 30.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Agnieszka Stasik, 11550 Francis Road, Mokena, $215,499, Sept. 19.

Kristin J. Macdonald to Charolette Browder, 10125 Cambridge Court, Mokena, $320,000, Sept. 17.

Joel D. Kroswyk to Cassandra Menagh, 10628 Revere Circle, Mokena, $431,500, Sept. 25.

New Lenox

Edward W. Kosteck Sr. to Matthew Verdun, 825 S. Prairie Road, New Lenox, $385,000, July 12.

William J. Harty to Jonathan and Stacy Hubek, 41 Abbey Court, New Lenox, $418,500, Sept. 19.

Stack Trust to Jacob Nietfeldt and Sydney Valiska, 810 Winter Park Drive, New Lenox, $240,000, Aug. 7.

Kelly A. Gaba to Joseph Moran and Marisa Contreras, 817 Piper Drive, New Lenox, $415,000, May 16.

Joseph B. Strain to Deon Daniel and Magdalena Gusztyn, 840 Lenox St., New Lenox, $333,000, July 24.

Mark Kubajak to Kenneth K. and Cynthia M. Spear, 813 Shagbark Road, New Lenox, $240,000, Sept. 16.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Reece J. Pettenon, 222 Roberts Road, New Lenox, $320,000, Sept. 6.

Eric A. Krauss to Kenneth M. and Cynthia R. Thorne, 813 E. Joliet Highway, New Lenox, $350,000, July 29.

CalAtlantic Group LLC to Faten K. Suhail, 502 Caledonia Drive, New Lenox, $550,000, Sept. 27.

MI Homes Of Chicago LLC to James Ryan Kapp and Helen Grace Shaw Kapp, 843 Picardy Place, New Lenox, $589,785, July 29.

Camelot Homes Inc. to Michael R. and Debra L. Robbins, 1082 Kinley Drive, New Lenox, $615,900, Sept. 25.

Flaherty Builders Inc. to Patricia M. Mcdermott and June T. Ruszkowski, 1894 Mays Drive, New Lenox, $793,340, Sept. 25.

Sons Investments LLC to Jacob John Stefans, 724 Lake Road, New Lenox, $236,500, Sept. 19.

CalAtlantic Group LLC to Diane Frances Benton, 515 Caledonia Drive, New Lenox, $461,600, Sept. 26.

John Thomas Pfeffer to Brittany and Ryan Strauss, 816 Bristol Lane, New Lenox, $537,500, July 18.

Daniel L. Ralson to Patrick Kenny, 1270 Revere Court, New Lenox, $415,000, Sept. 17.

Plainfield

Margaret A. Duncan to Joseph William Cullinan, 5711 Arbor Falls Court, Plainfield, $365,000, Aug. 28.

David Stier to Brandon Janovyak and Irleen Saggu, 6411 Valley Ridge Drive, Plainfield, $383,000, Aug. 28.

Lennar Communities Of Chicago to Raul Santiago III and Jazmin De La Torre, 16125 S. Dana Drive, Plainfield, $574,900, Sept. 23.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Taylor and Brett Hamilton, 12916 S Mason Lane, Plainfield, $704,309, Sept. 19.

Deanna Battle to Rene and Roxana Ruvalcaba, 1916 Breckenridge Drive, Plainfield, $370,000, Sept. 19.

D.R. Horton Inc. Midwest to Frank Rodriguez and Kimberly A. Rodriguez, 25501 W. Veranium Drive, Plainfield, $428,990, Sept. 26.

H. Joyce Donegan to Angela L. Rosochacki, 13818 S. Bristlecone Lane B, Plainfield, $210,000, Sept. 27.

MI Homes Of Chicago LLC to Ethan and Malwina Cunningham, 25535 W. Streamwood Lane, Plainfield, $539,990, Sept. 30.

Ronald Chester to Francisco Torres Jr., 1405 Major Drive, Plainfield, $355,000, Sept. 17.

Dawn M. Denon to Steve R. and Sally A. Cummings, 13444 S. Mulberry St., Plainfield, $332,000, Sept. 18.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Rajasekhara R. Duggimpudi and Bala Nikhitha Gopu, 23451 W. Lansdowne Road, Plainfield, $703,933, Sept. 23.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Bilegtbayar Moonon and Turgentuul Tumenkhuu, 12800 S. Nicholas Drive, Plainfield, $455,182, Sept. 20.

Jonathan D. Dow to Tyler Thomas and Ivette Castaneda, 24114 Fox Creek Court, Plainfield, $549,900, Sept. 12.

Gary A. Olivo to Edward J. Heidenreich, 24144 Simo Drive, Plainfield, $500,000, Aug. 17.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Andres and Maria Esparza, 16041 Fairfield Drive, Plainfield, $459,900, Sept. 23.

Childs Trust to Chong Cheng and Pawinee Songkaew Cheng, 26208 Oakcrest Lane, Plainfield, $650,000, Sept. 11.

MI Homes Of Chicago LLC to Troy Johnson, 25417 W. Sunshine Lane, Plainfield, $549,550, Sept. 27.

Candace L. Moore to Genea Moore, 16520 S. Ivy Lane, Plainfield, $275,000, Aug. 9.

Romeoville

Michael G. Moore to Evaldas and Loreta Gaigaliene, 705 Belmont Court, Romeoville, $325,000, Sept. 16.

Grandview Homes 1 LLC to Antonio Maya Ruiz, 19256 W. Airport Road, Romeoville, $275,000, Aug. 26.

Tracey L. Blanchard to Felipe Garcia, 1983 Somerset Drive, Romeoville, $325,000, Sept. 20.

Krzysztof T. Cikowski to Carlos Alberto Gonzalez Alvarez and Alejandra Santana, 442 S. Dollinger Drive, Romeoville, $439,000, Aug. 24.

Cantu Trust to Daniel Fogarty, 86 Rockledge Drive, Romeoville, $226,000, May 20.

Hoffman Trust to Vasyl Kryvak, 1202 Le Moyne Ave., Romeoville, $291,500, Aug 27.

Roberto Salazar Jr. to Grant Elijah Ohara Marin and Delia Ohara Marin, 249 Stamford Court, Romeoville, $289,900, Aug. 23.

Shorewood

Kathleen M. Zdralevich to Thomas Joseph Paige and Kayla Ann Pierson, 807 Madiera Drive, Shorewood, $350,000, Aug. 21.

Nguyen Trust to Van Tin Phan and Thi T Nguyen, 812 Shorewood Drive, Shorewood, $300,000, Sept. 18.

John S. Clucas to Justin Clucas, 713 S. Raven Road, Shorewood, $238,000, Sept. 19.

Eduardo Luevano Jr. to William H. and Tammi S. Rohde, 1008 Windsor Drive, Shorewood, $385,000, Sept. 19.

Justin M. Funk to Mark S. Marfise and Angela Grear, 1113 Northside Drive, Shorewood, $395,000, Aug. 27.

Alyson R. Angeloni to Marco Antonio Alvarez and Alba Lopez Rosas, 1116 Home Court, Shorewood, $360,000, July 17.

Dylan F. Mohler to Pamela D. Fort, 834 Summit Creek Drive, Shorewood, $285,000, July 18.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to William Zimmer, 1608 Patriot St., Shorewood, $331,500, Sept. 11.

Wilmington

Mark Hobbs to Michael Toolan, 512 Daniels St., Wilmington, $285,000, Sept. 5.

Monson Trust to Scott and Sara Barbour, 510 E Cross St., Wilmington, $201,000, Aug. 26.

James L. Heck to Matthew James and Michelle Christine Heck, 31820 S. Barr Road, Wilmington, $300,000, Sept. 20.

Dyer Trust to Valentina Kolioukh, 840 Wilshire Court, Wilmington, $260,000, Aug. 27.

Franzen Trust to Tyler Daly, 256 Fossil Point Court, Wilmington, $287,500, Sept. 16.

Have a Question about this article?