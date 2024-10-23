Route 30 in Joliet to temporarily reopen beginning Thursday

Traffic flows smoothly along a section of Plainfield Road in Joliet on July 6, 2023. The city is reopening for six days portions of the street - also known as U.S. Route 30 - that have been under construction on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. (Bob Okon)

Eastbound U.S. Route 30 in Joliet between Taylor Street and Western Avenue will temporarily reopen on Thursday.

The reopening of the street – known locally as Plainfield Road and Center Street – is happening because the Illinois Department of Transportation is shutting down the Ruby Street bridge for repairs starting on Thursday, according to an announcement from the city of Joliet.

The bridge is expected to be closed for a week, according to IDOT.

Route 30 will close again on Wednesday, Oct. 30 for continued work on water mains, the city stated. The detours will also go back into place.

The city anticipates the water main replacement work on U.S. Route 30 will be completed by Dec. 20.

Information about the project can be found by visiting www.joliet.gov/construction-zone. Questions about the project should be directed to the Public Utilities Department at 815-724-4220.