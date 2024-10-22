Haunted Plainfield yard pays tribute to pop culture horror

Slimer, from Ghostbusters, greets visitors at the newest Halloween display by Dave Appel HorrorProps, who made national attention with his “Stranger Things” display, on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024 in Plainfield. (Gary Middendorf)

In 2022, Dave and Aubrey Appel of Plainfield made national news with their Halloween yard display which featured Sadie Sink’s “levitating” Max Mayfield from the television show “Stranger Things.”

This year, the Appels received their first prop commission: a Wolverine’s adamantium skeleton. Dave Appel said a talent agency claiming it represented The Walt Disney Company’s subsidiary Marvel Entertainment reached out and asked him to make the skeleton.

“We get some really crazy contacts sometimes where it just feels ‘off,’” Dave Appel said. “But the contact from this group felt very professional, very put together, so we said, ‘Let’s go through with it.’”

Dave Appel said the company sent a structured timeline, paid for materials, paid for the prop, and will pay for shipping, which is to a Disney contact at a Disney address.

In the meantime, Wolverine’s adamantium skeleton is standing in the couple’s yard, hopefully through Halloween, Dave Appel said.

“We’re very proud of the outcome,” Dave Appel said.

The couple built the prop on a tight schedule Dave Appel company contacted them at the end of September with an early October deadline. But Dave Appel said no way would they turn this commission down, especially since “we didn’t see the email for eight days.”

Visitor are greeted by characters from Ghostbusters at the newest Halloween display by Dave Appel HorrorProps, who made national attention with his “Stranger Things” display, on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024 in Plainfield. (Gary Middendorf)

“We had one weekend, and two days set aside for straight build,” Dave Appel said. “And like clockwork, I got COVID. I’m literally editing the video with COVID and a horrible headache.”

Dave Appel said that while “it’s very cool to have this paid partnership,” it’s also “bittersweet” since he and Aubrey Appel obviously can’t keep the prop.

“Once we ship it to them, it’s theirs,” Dave Appel said. “We can always recreate it ourselves. But, yeah, when it leaves, it’s not coming back.”

More pop culture props in Plainfield yard

Other new props in the couple’s HorrorProps haunted yard include two Delia Deetz sculptures from the original “Beetlejuice” movie, a 14-foot Siren Head based on Canadian artist Trevor Henderson’s creation and a giant popcorn bucket inspired by the 1983 movie, “Killer Klowns From Outer Space.”

Dave and Aubrey Appel also installed a Halloween display at Bronkberry farms in Plainfield for the second year in a row, he said.

One might presume the couple starts building props on Nov. 1, but no – Dave Appel said they begin July 1. Both Dave Appel and Aubrey Appel work full-time and Dave Appel also coaches sports.

“Right now, we’re hitting the sweet spot. We’re busy, but it’s relaxing.” — Dave Appel of Plainfield, co-operator of HorrorProps

The couple also has a 14-year-old daughter and a 9-year-old son and they “want to make sure the kids have time with us,” Dave Appel said.

“We manage our time very wisely,” Dave Appel said.

Dave Appel and Aubrey Appel gave a sneak peek of their Halloween yard display for 2022 on social media, which featured Sadie Sink’s Max Mayfield from “Stranger Things” seemingly floating in the air. The video went viral and people have since flocked to see it. The "floating Max" display is seen on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (Denise Unland)

While their 2024 props aren’t attracting the volume of visitors as “Floating Max” did, the couple is seeing good traffic, Dave Appel said. Besides, crowds “as big as Woodstock” wasn’t their goal as a haunted yard.

[ Hundreds flocking to Plainfield home? ‘Stranger Things’ has happened. ]

“We want people to come with their families and not feel anxious because 5,000 people are waiting outside,” Dave Appel said. “Right now, we’re hitting the sweet spot. We’re busy, but it’s relaxing.”

IF YOU GO

WHAT: HorrorProps (Infested Oaks)

WHEN: Through Oct. 31, weather permitting. 5 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 4 to 9 p.m. Sundays and 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

WHERE: 1806 Whispering Oaks Court, Plainfield. Park on Whispering Oaks Drive

INFORMATION: Visit facebook.com/HorrorProps1.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: HorrorProps mini display

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays through Halloween

WHERE: Bronkberry Farms, 18061 South Bronk Road, Plainfield

INFORMATION: Call 815-436-6967 or visit bronkberryfarms.com.