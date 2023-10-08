Plainfield’s ‘Stranger Things’ couple helps Bronkberry Farms displays

Fans of the “Stranger Things” house in Plainfield can now enjoy another scene from the TV show at Bronkberry Farms in Plainfield.

On Monday, Dave and Audrey Appel of Plainfield installed two small Halloween displays, Bronkberry Farms owner Jennifer Bronk said.

“I was so grateful that they chose us to bring this to. They’re wonderful people.” — Jennifer Bronk, owner, Bronkberry Farms in Plainfield

One scene shows a skeleton sitting on a tractor. The other shows “Stranger Things” Max Mayfield character sitting near a tombstone.

“You think someone is there, out in the field,” Bronk said. “It’s really cool.”

Bronk said the displays will remain up until Halloween. She said the Appels have been Bronkberry customers for “a good nine or 10 years.”

“I was so grateful that they chose us to bring this to,” Bronk said. “They’re wonderful people.”

Dave and Audrey Appel of Plainfield donated this display. of a skeleton on a tractor they created to Bronkberry Farms in Plainfield. The display is available for viewing during normal business hours until Halloween. (Photo provided by Jennifer Bronk)

Dave Appel said Bronkberry Farms is a wonderful local business that has “a pumpkin patch and all the fun, family stuff.” So he and his wife just wanted to donate some small displays to add to Bronkberry Farms’ usual fall offerings.

“We’ll do something different for them next year,” Dave Appel said.

[ Plainfield ‘Stranger Things’ Halloween display back with even more fright ]

Bronkberry Farms has special features every season, according to its website. Fall highlights include a hayride on a 1940s tractor, pumpkin patch, pre-picked apples, caramel apples, gourds, straw bales, corn stalks, mums, fall planters and Halloween decorations for sale.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Bronkberry Farms

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday to Sunday through Oct, 31

WHERE: 18061 South Bronk Road, Plainfield.

INFO: Call 815-436-6967 or visit bronkberryfarms.com.