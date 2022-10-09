Hundreds flocking to Plainfield home? ‘Stranger Things’ has happened.

While crowds gathered around Dave and Aubrey Appels’ Plainfield home to catch a glimpse of the famous “floating Max” prop, a neighbor walked around with Dave’s head.
“Yes, this is Dave’s head,” Kristy Mahon said with a laugh, holding out the prop.
Kristy and her husband Jon Mahon were distributing candy to attendees that people had donated on the Appels’ wish list on Amazon, which Aubrey posted on her Facebook page, Kristy said.
To make candy distribution even more fun, Kristy borrowed one of Dave’s props, in this case, a head.
“Everyone has been so generous,” Kristy said.
Jon said “Max” has not only brought the community together, it’s reunited people and rekindled old friendships, too.
“I saw someone I haven’t seen in 15 years,” Jon said.
The Appels had given a sneak peek of their Halloween yard display for 2022 on social media two weeks ago: Sadie Sink’s Max Mayfield from “Stranger Things” seemingly floating in the air.
But after a neighbor complained, the Appels considered just taking the entire exhibit down – until they received an outpouring of support for their efforts.
So the Appels talked with other neighbors, community leaders and police about the situation and decided to limit public viewing times.
Dwayne English, spokesperson for the Joliet Police Department, said in a written statement that officers will be posted through the weekend during the times the display is open for viewing and asked people to “be mindful of where they park and to respect the property of others.”
“Our ultimate goal is to provide as little disruption as possible to an otherwise quiet neighborhood,” English said on Thursday.
Bill Lechner of Plainfield had heard about the prop on social media and then heard it was going to be taken down. Lechner said he had to see it once he found out the display was local.
“I didn’t realize it was in Plainfield at first,” Lechner said.
Jill and Felipe Rosas drove out from Alsip with their children Izabella, 10 and Felipe Jr. to see Max. Felipe Sr., a huge “Stranger Things” fan, got his family hooked on the show and now they watch it as a family.
Felipe Jr. thought Max was cool and wished Eddie Munson, another “Stranger Things” character, was also represented. Izabella thought the prop looked just like Max and was thrilled to have seen it.
“She’s my favorite character,” Izabella said.
Michelle Ciccone of Denver said she saw the prop on TMZ. Since Ciccone is visiting relatives in Joliet, she decided to bring her grandmother to see it.
Ciccone’s grandmother is a “Stranger Things” fan?
“She will be,” Ciccone said.
Dave said approximately 1,500 people are coming out each night to see the “Max” prop and the rest of his and Aubrey’s Halloween display.
“It’s families,” Dave said. “It’s young kids. It’s older adults. It’s anyone who loves Halloween.”
Dave’s actually glad that he and Aubrey are limiting the hours to the weekend as it gives them a reprieve.
“This is a lot of work,” Appel said.
But the Mahons were not the only ones distributing treats.
The Appels’ neighbor Sam Seagro, a real estate agent, was sitting outside at a table directly across from the Appels house. He was handing out goody bags and hot chocolate to attendees as long as they accepted his flyer: “Stranger things can happen when you buy or sell without a Realtor…give me a call!”
“If you have any spooky neighbors, I’ll help you sell your house,” Seagro said with a smile.
Public viewing hours are limited to the weekend. Hours are 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Halloween.