Baran-Unland: Check out winning downtown Joliet Halloween windows

The Nail Inn & School of Cosmetology was the first place winner for the Joliet City Center Partnership’s 3rd Annual Disguise Downtown Decorating Contest. (Photo provided by Timothy Baran)

Every December, my son Timothy Baran and I Iove walking through downtown Joliet at night, taking photos wherever we find the holiday spirit.

This year, Timothy and I were invited to be judges for the Joliet City Center Partnership’s third annual Disguise Downtown Decorating Contest.

This meant we strolled through the streets with Lori Carmine, park director of the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre in Joliet, and Uxmar Torres, Joliet’s first poet laureate, evaluating the Halloween displays of participating businesses.

The first-place winner was the Nail Inn & School of Cosmetology, located at 160 N. Chicago St., Joliet, which will receive a $100 prize, said Vicki Sanchez, marketing director for the Joliet City Center Partnership.

Second place was Black Cat Curiosities, located at 118 N. Ottawa St. in Joliet, and third place was Audiophil’s Records, located at 76 N. Chicago St. in Joliet.

Honorable mentions were given to C&C Vision Gallery, 179 N. Chicago St.; J&M Jewelers Inc., 182 N. Chicago St.; and Waywards Art Haus, 32 W. Clinton St., all in Joliet.

“I think they did a really great job,” Sanchez said. “You can tell who really loves Halloween.”

Sanchez said she created the contest three years ago as a way to engage businesses in the spooky season.

The Strange & Unusual Gallery won first place last year and in 2022.

“They always have amazing displays,” Sanchez said.

So, at least one business set a goal of beating the Strange & Unusual Gallery, which was unable to participate this year, Sanchez said.

But as amazing as the winning windows are, don’t take the judge’s word for it.

“I hope people come out and visit the businesses and see the displays that they spent so much time working on,” Sanchez said. “I know the businesses are very proud of them.”