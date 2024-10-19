Joliet police respond to shooting Saturday on Wilson Avenue

Joliet — Joliet police officers responded to a shooting early Saturday in the 300 block of Wilson Avenue.

According to a police statement, officers were called to the scene at 2:20 a.m. and found a 29-year-old man who had been shot in his right leg.

The wound was deemed not life-threatening, and officers provided medical assistance until the arrival of Joliet Fire Department personnel, who transported him to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox.

The victim refused to provide further information to officers regarding his assailant, according to the Joliet Police Department. It is believed the victim was near a vehicle when he was shot. The vehicle also was struck by gunfire.

Officers conducted a canvass of the area and found spent shell casings at the scene, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with video footage or information related to the shooting is encouraged to call the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815-724-3020 or send an anonymous tip to Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734.