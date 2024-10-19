Joliet police arrest suspect in Eden Bar shooting

A suspect has been arrested in the Sept. 22 shooting at Eden Bar and Grill, 926 Gardner St., Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

Joliet — Joliet police have announced the arrest of Keenan Watt, who was wanted in connection with the shooting of three people at Eden Bar and Grill on Sept. 22.

Watt, 33, of Plainfield, was arrested, processed and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility on Friday night on three charges of aggravated battery, a Class X felony; being an armed habitual criminal; and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, a Class 2 felony, according to an announcement Saturday by the Joliet Police Department.

Watt was identified as a suspect in the shooting of two women and one man at Eden Bar and Grill, 926 Gardner St., and detectives obtained an arrest warrant Tuesday, Oct. 15.

The three victims were inside the bar at 1:25 a.m. Sept. 22 when they were shot from outside the establishment. All three were shot in the lower body and were transported to area hospitals for wounds that were not life-threatening.

Acting on information from the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force, Joliet police reported that they tracked Watt to a residence in the 7700 block of Oleander Drive in the Clublands subdivision about 8 p.m. Oct. 18. Members of the Joliet Police Special Operation Squad and Crisis Negotiation Team responded to the scene. A perimeter was established around the residence, and Watt was taken into custody without incident.

In the statement announcing the arrest, Joliet Police thanked the U.S. Marshals and the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office for their assistance in the case.