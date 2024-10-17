Will County waiving dog adoption fees in October

The Will County Animal Protection Services (WCAPS) team kicks off their “Barktober” adoption promotion with County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant by visiting the office of State’s Attorney James Glasgow. From left to right: State’s Attorney James Glasgow, WCAPS animal caretaker Becky Barry, County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant, WCAPS veterinary technician Jeremy Harris, WCAPS administrator Anna Payton. (Photo provided by Will County Executive Office)

Will County Animal Protection Services (WCAPS) is waiving all adoption fees for dogs in the month of October as part of their “Barktober” promotion event, in recognition of National Adopt a Shelter Dog Month.

“With historically high rates of dogs in the shelter system throughout the country, this is an excellent time to meet your newest family member,” WCAPS Administrator Anna Payton stated in a release announcing the promotion.

During the promotion, all available dogs can be adopted without adoption fees. Adoption fees for all dogs under 50 pounds are being covered by a generous donation from Will County State’s Attorney James W. Glasgow, according to the release.

“The Animal Protection Services team is constantly finding ways to make the adoption process easier for residents,” Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant stated in the release.

“I appreciate all that they do for animals in their care and thank State’s Attorney Glasgow for supporting this effort,” Bertino-Tarrant stated.

Dogs available for adoption can be viewed on the WCAPS Petfinder website – IL1035.petfinder.com. Appointments can be scheduled to visit available pets by calling 815-462-5633 or emailing adopt@willcountyillinois.com.

Adoption hours are from 12 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the WCAPS office located at 22452 Cherry Hill Road, Joliet.

Learn more about WCAPS at www.willcounty.gov/animalservices.