The Herald-News volleyball notebook: Joliet West adjusting fine to nearly entirely new roster

Last season, Joliet West had its best season, amassing a 36-4 record en route to a Southwest Prairie Conference title and a Class 4A sectional championship.

Nine seniors graduated from that team, and many wondered if that type of success could continue.

Those that worried should have those concerns alleviated, as Joliet West has so far produced a record of 22-5, which includes a perfect 8-0 mark in SPC play. It is very possible that next Thursday’s match against Oswego will feature two teams unbeaten in the SPC and the regular-season finale will also be for the conference title.

Sophomore setter Julia Adams is one of the returning players from last season, joining senior Sydney Piazza and juniors Lina Govoni, Mady Gant and Faith Jordan. The Tigers have gotten big contributions from freshman Lexie Grevengoed, Romeoville junior transfer Eden Eyassu and junior libero Sidney Barlog.

“These girls work well together,” West coach Chris Lincoln said. “They knew coming into the season that they had a lot to live up to, but they are ready to make their own statement and their own marks in the program. A lot of them were on the team and got playing time last year, so they realize what it takes to be at the level we want to be.

“We have had some great moments already this season and we are still improving. We have played some tough tournaments and nonconference matches that will have us well-prepared for the postseason. Everyone on this team plays their role. There is a lot of athleticism and grit in these girls.”

Lockport’s Jenna Kolosta hits a shot against Joliet West in a recent match. (Gary Middendorf)

POSTSEASON PAIRINGS

CLASS 4A

Bolingbrook Sectional: Lockport has secured the second seed in the 18-team sectional and will host the Lockport Regional. On Monday, Oct. 28, the Lockport regional begins with a game between No. 16 seed Plainfield East and No. 17 Joliet Central, with the winner playing Lockport the next night in one semifinal at 5 p.m. before No. 7 Bolingbrook takes on No. 9 Waubonsie Valley in the other semifinal. The title match is Thursday, Oct. 31 at 5 p.m.

In the Joliet West Regional, play begins Tuesday, Oct. 29 as No. 3 Joliet West plays No. 14 Plainfield Central in the first semifinal at 6 p.m. and No. 6 Romeoville takes on Oswego East at 7. The title match is Thursday, Oct. 31 at 6 p.m.

In the Yorkville Regional, play starts Monday, Oct. 28 with a match between No. 15 Naperville Central and No. 18 East Aurora. The winner will play No. 2 Oswego at 6 p.m. the next night in the first semifinal, with No. 9 Yorkville playing No. 10 Lincoln-Way Central immediately following. The title match is Thursday, Oct. 31 at 6.

In the Lincoln-Way West Regional, play starts Tuesday, Oct. 29 with a semifinal match between No. 4 Lincoln-Way West and No. 13 Plainfield North at 6, with the other semifinal between No. 5 Joliet Catholic Academy and No. 12 Plainfield South immediately after. The two winners play Thursday, Oct. 31 at 6 for the title.

Marist Sectional: Lincoln-Way East is the only Herald-News area school in the 18-team sectional and the Griffins picked up the No. 2 seed. They will play in the Thornwood Regional on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 6, taking on the winner of Monday’s match between No. 14 Thornwood and No. 18 Chicago Hubbard in the first semifinal. No. 7 Shepard and No. 10 Reavis will play the other semifinal immediately after, with the two winners playing for the title Thursday, Oct. 31 at 6.

Normal West Sectional: The lone area representative in the 16-team sectional is Minooka, which is seeded third in its sub-sectional. The Indians will play in the Normal Community Sectional on Tuesday, Oct. 29 against No. 5 Bradley-Bourbonnais, immediately following the 6 p.m. match between No. 2 Normal Community and No. 6 Pekin.

Providence's Abbey Knight pushes over a shot in a match earlier this season. (Gary Middendorf)

CLASS 3A

Kankakee Sectional: Providence Catholic is the No. 1 seed in the 18-team sectional and will also host its own regional. The Celtics will play Tuesday, Oct. 28 at 6 against the winner of Monday night’s match featuring No. 16 Hillcrest and No. 17 Chicago Perspectives/Leadership in the first semifinal, with the other semifinal between No. 8 Chicago Ag Science and No. 9 Reavis. The two winners will play Thursday, Oct. 31 at 6 for the title.

Ottawa Sectional: Morris is the fifth seed in the 8-team subsectional and will play in the Dixon Regional. They will take on No. 4 Sterling in Tuesday, Oct. 28th’s second semifinal, immediately following the 6 p.m. match between No. 1 LaSalle-Peru and the winner of Monday’s match between No. 7 Dixon and No. 8 Rochelle. The two semifinal winners will meet for the title Thursday, Oct. 31 at 6.

St. Laurence Sectional: Lemont is the only area representative in the 18-team sectional and picked up the third seed. They will play in the Glenbard South Regional, where they will start play Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 6 against No. 14 Chicago Back of the Yards in the first semifinal. The second semifinal will feature No. 5 Glenbard South vs. No. 11 Chicago Lindblom immediately following, with the two winners playing Thursday, Oct. 31 at 6 for the title.

CLASS 2A

Bureau Valley Sectional: In the Coal City Regional, top seed Seneca will play Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 6 against Monday’s No. 8 vs. No. 11 Mendota match. The other semifinal immediately following will pit No. 4 Coal City against No. 7 Spring Valley Hall, with the two winners playing for the title Thursday, Oct. 31 at 6.

Manteno Sectional: Wilmington is the top seed in the sub-sectional and will host the Wilmington Regional. The Wildcats will start play Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 6 against the winner of Monday’s match between No. 8 Clifton Central and No. 9 Reed-Custer. The second Tuesday semifinal will feature No. 4 Peotone vs. No. 7 Herscher, with the two winners playing for the title Thursday, Oct. 31 at 6.

CLASS 1A

Ottawa Marquette Sectional: Dwight is the No. 6 seed in the 20-team sectional and will start play in the Flanagan-Cornell Regional on Monday, Oct. 28 against the No. 7-seeded hosts. The winner will play No. 2 Lexington on Wednesday, Oct. 30 in the first semifinal at 6. The second semifinal will feature the winners of Tuesday’s No. 3 Bloomington Cornerstone Christian Academy and No. 11 Colfax Ridgeview and No. 5 Streator Woodland and No. 8 Normal Calvary Christian Academy matches. The title match will be Thursday, Oct. 31 at 6.

In the Grant Park Regional, No. 2 seed Gardner-South Wilmington will play Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 6 against the winner of Monday’s No. 6 Yorkville Christian vs. No. 7 Kankakee Grace Christian Academy match. Also Monday, No. 5 Grant Park will play No. 9 Chicago Horizon/Southwest Chicago for the right to play No. 3 Chicago Morgan Park Academy on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 7. The two Tuesday winners will play for the title Thursday, Oct. 31 at 6.