Jack in the Box eyes Joliet Rt. 59 location for new restaurant

Jack in. the Box is seeking a drive-thru permit from the city of Joliet for a location on Route 59. (Eric Ginnard)

Jack in the Box plans to open a restaurant on Route 59 in Joliet.

The California-based fast food chain is on the agenda this week seeking approval for a drive-thru permit from the Joliet City Council.

The future Jack in the Box would go into a former Arby’s restaurant at 2101 Illinois Route 59, according to a staff memo to the City Council.

“The building will be remodeled along with other site improvements,” city staff said in the memo.

Jack in the Box plans to open in the closed Arby's restaurant on Rt. 59 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

The council votes Tuesday on the permit.

Jack in the Box in July announced plans to open restaurants in several communities in the Chicago area, including New Lenox and Plainfield. The Joliet location on Route 59 is in a section of the city where businesses and residences often are identified as being in Plainfield because they have Plainfield postal addresses despite being within the city limits of Joliet.

Headquartered in San Diego, Jack in the Box is among the nation’s largest hamburger chains. It has 2,200 restaurants in 23 states, according to its website.

It now has nine Illinois locations, all in the St. Louis area.