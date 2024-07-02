Will County locations reportedly getting Jack in the Box restaurants

Jack in the Box plans to open up franchise-owned stores in the Chicago area, beginning in 2025, according to reports. (Gene J)

Plainfield and New Lenox are two of the suburban communities reportedly being nconsidered for Jack in the Box fast food restaurants.

The Chicago Tribune reported the West Coast fast food chain is looking to open locations in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs, including New Lenox, Naperville, Plainfield, Carol Stream, Tinley Park, Lake in the Hills, Countryside and a Chicago location near Midway.

The Jack in the Box chain left the Chicago area market in the 1980s. It’s menu includes burgers, chicken sandwiches, tacos and breakfast offerings among other fast food staples.