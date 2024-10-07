Nazareth wins Lemont Sectional, hosts qualify for state while Marmion’s Regan Konen takes individual title

Lemont’s Joey Scott eyes his shot off the seventh hole in the Class 2A Lemont Boys Golf Sectional on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024 at Wedgewood Golf Course in Lemont. (Gary Middendorf)

PLAINFIELD - Monday showed the earliest signs that fall was finally here.

The sun shined brightly all day long as temperatures ranged from the high 40′s to the high 60′s. So, of course, it was a pitch perfect day for state-qualifying golf.

Wedgewood Golf Course played host to the Class 2A Lemont Sectional as 15 schools and golfers from 15 more competed for spots at the state tournament in two weeks. That tournament will take place at Weibring Golf Club in Normal, but Monday was all about who would earn the right to compete for the biggest prize in all of Illinois.

Nazareth took home the top prize, finishing with a score of 299. That was four better than second-place Marmion Academy of Aurora, which will also be advancing with a score of 303. Lemont took third place at 304 and will also advance.

Nazareth, out of LaGrange Park and members of the East Suburban Catholic Conference, had a Monday to remember.

Junior Gray Musker finished tied for second with a 69 to lead the way. Sam Wilda finished 15th with a 76, Brian Morris, Eddie McNamara and Brendan Beiden all finished tied for 20th at 77 and Hugh Ascher finished with an 84.

“Our No. 6 player came in with a 77,” Nazareth coach Dave Reed said. “It was just a team wide outstanding effort and I couldn’t be happier for them. ...The weather was great and that certainly helped, but I give our guys all the credit.”

While Marmion Academy had to settle for second, the Cadets had the top individual performer on the day. Regan Konen took home the medal after scoring a 68 to lead all golfers. Evan Paganelis finished tied for 20th with a 77 and Trey Howicz took 33rd with a 78. Matt Murray and Luke Feltner each finished with an 80 while Cooper Okolita ended the event with an 84.

For Konen, a Marquette commit, the greatest honor was not in his individual achievement, but in what his team was able to do.

“It feels good,” Konen said. “It feels better that our whole team is going to be able to make it down to state this year. Last year we were here and our team just missed out, so it feels even better to have the whole team going.”

Lemont was led by Joey Scott, who finished tied for second with 69. Chase Magolan and Aidan Leonard each tied for 15th at 76, while Matthew Devoy (83), Andrew Barwick (85) and Jack Simpson (87) all had solid days as well.

“It came down to the wire,” Scott said. “I was pretty nervous but I managed to come through at the end.”

Providence Catholic finished tied for seventh with St. Francis with 310 strokes. While Providence won’t be advancing to state as a team, 12th-place finisher Alex Hartman (75) will. Jonathan Schlender finished with a 76 to finish in 15th, just outside the cut.

The Peotone senior Joe Hasse senior finished 46th with an 80. Joliet Catholic had three golfers finish their season at the sectional in Quinn Swienton (33rd, 78), Nick Egizio (38th, 79) and Mario Gonzalez (101st, 91).

Ryan Kalaway (fourth, 70) of St. Viator, Owen Coniaris (fourth, 70) and Ben Patel (12th, 75) of Wheaton Academy, Daniel Chang (sixth, 73) and Krish Khanna (seventh 74) of Chicago University, Josh Estes (seventh, 74) of DePaul College Prep, Jack Zeiger (seventh, 74) of Latin (seventh, 74), Nathan Riha (seventh, 74) of St. Francis and Luke Sherlock of Fenwick (seventh, 74) also advanced.

