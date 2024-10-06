Friends of Joliet Public Library to host fall book sale

The Friends of the Joliet Public Library will host its Fall Book Sale Oct. 18, Oct. 19 and Oct. 20 at the Black Road Branch, 3395 Black Road, Joliet. (Photo provided by the Joliet Public Library)

The Friends of the Joliet Public Library will host its fall book sale in October at the library’s Black Road Branch, 3395 Black Road, Joliet.

The book sale runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 19 and from 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 20, according to the release.

On Oct. 20, Friends will provide bags to attendees to fill with any items for only $3, according to the release.

The sale also is open from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 18 to Friends members, but anyone may join Friends at the door and enter the sale, according to the release.

In addition to thousands of books, the sale will include audiobooks, computer games, movies, music and puzzles, according to the release.

Proceeds from the fall book sale will help fund literacy programs “and other beneficial events at the Joliet Public Library,” according to the release.

The book sale is the Friends’ largest fundraiser. The Friends hold book sales two to three times a year at both library locations, according to the release.

For more information about the book sale or the Friends, visit jolietlibrary.org/friends or call 815-846-3124.