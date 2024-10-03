Joliet residence struck multiple times by gunfire

A residence in Joliet was struck multiple times by gunfire but officers found no one who was injured, police said.

Officers responded to the shooting at 8:13 p.m. on Sunday in the 500 block of Dover Street, according to Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English.

When officers arrived, they determined that a residence “had been struck multiple times,” English said.

“The residence was occupied at the time of the incident, however no injuries were reported,” English said.

Officers found spent shell casings from the street when they were conducting a canvass of the area, English said.

“No suspects were able to be located at that time,” he said.

Anyone with video or information regarding the shooting should contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815-724-3020.

If they wish to stay anonymous while providing information to law enforcement, they should contact Crime Stoppers of Will County at 800-323-6734 or visit crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.