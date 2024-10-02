New Shell, Dunkin’ coming to Crest Hill

A new Shell gas station and Dunkin' is coming to the corner of Route 53 and Caton Farm Road in Crest Hill, according to the sign on the fence. (Judy Harvey)

A Shell facility with a Dunkin’ and convenience store is under construction at Route 53 and Caton Farm Road in Crest Hill, according to Ron Mentzer, community and economic development director for the city of Crest Hill.

Permits have been issued and inspects have been done, he said. The plan is to – hopefully – open this fall, Mentzer said.

“They’ve run into some unexpected conditions – underlying gas lines and bedrock,” Mentzer said. “Hopefully they’ll get it open this fall.”

We welcome news about business developments in our communities. We appreciate hearing about local business comings and goings, new hours, expansions, and milestones in the Joliet area. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email news@theherald-news.com.