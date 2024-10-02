Joliet police detective charged with domestic battery in Kendall County

A Joliet police detective surrendered himself on Wednesday on charges of domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence, police said.

The charges against Detective Peter Ranstead, 41, of Joliet, stemmed from a domestic disturbance reported on 12:12 a.m. on Sept. 28 at a residence in the 1100 block of Woodiris Drive, according to a statement from Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Ranstead was accused of physically battering his wife and taking away her phone when she attempted to call 911, English said.

The woman was eventually able to call 911 but Ranstead was not at the residence when officers arrived, English said.

Detectives investigating the case obtained a Kendall County warrant for Ranstead’s arrest.

Shortly after 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Ranstead surrendered himself to the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office in Yorkville, English said.

Ranstead has been placed on administrative leave since his arrest.

“The community expects us to lead by example, and when one of our own fails to meet these expectations, it affects us all.” — Bill Evans, Joliet police chief

Attorney Jeff Tomczak, who was once the former Will County state’s attorney in the early 2000s, has filed his appearance to represent Ranstead in his Kendall County case, online court records show.

Tomczak has represented several other Joliet police officers in other criminal cases over the years, including in the ongoing official misconduct case involving retired Joliet police Sgt. Javier Esqueda.

In a statement, Joliet Police Chief Bill Evans said the police department holds “itself to the highest standards of integrity and accountability.”

Joliet Police Chief Bill Evans speaks at a press conference addressing recent arrest from Operation Streetsweeper on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024 at the Joliet Police Department. (Gary Middendorf)

“When these standards are not met, we not only compromise our legitimacy but also erode the public’s trust. The community expects us to lead by example, and when one of our own fails to meet these expectations, it affects us all,” Evans said.

Evans said he expects his officers to “embody the values of integrity, respect, and fairness in both their personal and professional lives.”

“This is critical not only to maintain the trust of the public but also to preserve the honor of wearing the badge. When any officer fails to uphold these principles, it diminishes the hard work and dedication of all those who serve honorably,” Evans said.