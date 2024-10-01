Minooka, Plainfield Central volleyball teams raising money for Shorewood HUGS

Minooka Community High School and Plainfield Central High School girls’ volleyball teams are hoping to score a lot of points on Tuesday, Oct. 15 to benefit Shorewood HUGS as they plan their annual “Hits for Hugs” fundraiser.

There will be raffle baskets, shirt sales, and 50/50 raffle tickets sold at the event. The games will be played at MCHS starting with the junior varsity game at 4:30 p.m. and varsity game at 5:30 p.m., with a ceremony to honor a local resident before warmups about 5 p.m., according to a release announcing the event.

The goal of the event is to raise enough money for several wishes to be gifted in the community. This year’s in-person wish will be to Ariel and Danny Diamond, according to the release. Ariel Diamond, who graduated from Minooka in 2010 and works at Minooka Junior High School, has coached in the MCHS volleyball program for three seasons.

Diamond and her husband Danny are expecting their first daughter in November. Over the summer, it was discovered that their daughter has Hypoplastic Left heart Syndrome. The condition results when “the left side of the heart doesn’t develop fully and is too small. So it can’t pump blood well. Instead, the right side of the heart must pump blood to the lungs and to the rest of the body,” according to the Mayo Clinic website.

After meeting with doctors, the plan for baby girl will be a few surgeries. The most significant one will be after she is born, where she will spend four to six weeks in the hospital recovering. This will be followed by surgery at two months and another one between 2-4 years old, according to the release.

During these surgeries, the Diamonds will be staying in Chicago to be close to their daughter. The goal of the fundraiser is to be able to supply the couple with gas cards and food cards, according to the release.

Shorewood HUGS is a nonprofit women’s organization that works to make a positive impact in the lives of those in the community and surrounding communities, “one hug at a time,” according to the release.

The organization does this by hosting unique events and raising funds to fulfill wishes for those in need. To date, Shorewood HUGS have fulfilled more than 1,000 wishes, according to the release.

To donate to the game and cause, mail head varsity girls’ volleyball coach Carrie Prosek at cprosek@mchs.net for more information.