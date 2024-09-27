Indoor X-Golf experience coming to Shorewood

X-Golf, an indoor golf simulator experience, will open “very soon” at 1004 Brook Forest Ave. in Shorewood, according to a news release from the village of Shorewood.

“Guests can book a golf simulator, play famous golf courses from around the world, and take lessons to improve their stats with real-time data on industry leading technology,” according to the release. “Food, beverages, and a full bar will also be available.”

Other Illinois locations include Bloomington, Downers Grove, Schaumburg and Orland Park.

For more information, visit playxgolf.com.

