3 people shot in Joliet bar on Sunday morning

Joliet police are investigating the shooting of three people inside a Joliet bar early Sunday.

At 1:25 a.m., Joliet police went to Eden’s Bar and Grill at 926 Gardner Ave. in Joliet after receiving a report that people inside the bar had been shot, according to a news release from the Joliet Police Department.

Officers found a 29-year-old man with three gunshot wounds to his lower body, a 31-year-old woman with a gunshot wound on her right ankle and a 25-year-old woman with a gunshot wound on her right leg, according to the release.

Joliet police immediately provided medical help until Joliet Fire Department paramedics arrived, according to the release. The gunshot wounds are believed to be not life-threatening.

The Joliet Fire Department transported the 25-year-old woman and the 29-year-old man to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox and the 31-year-old woman to Ascension Saint Joseph-Joliet hospital, according to the release.

Joliet police believe the gunfire began outside of the bar and the bullets entered the bar, according to the release. Joliet police canvassed the area and recovered spent shell casings from outside the bar.

Anyone with video footage or information should call the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815-724-3020.

To remain anonymous, contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.