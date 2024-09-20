Joliet West volleyball wins at Plainfield East: The Herald-News Thursday Roundup

Girls volleyball
Joliet West 2, Plainfield East 0: At Plainfield, Julia Adams had 15 assists and four aces to lead the Tigers to a Southwest Prairie Conference win, 25-23, 25-13.
Eden Eyassu had nine kills and six digs, Lexie Grevengoed had five kills and nine digs, Lina Govoni had three blocks and 10 assists and Emma Salerno added four kills.
Minooka 2, Joliet Central 1: Kendall Kozak had 23 assists, five kills and four aces to lead Minooka to a Southwest Prairie Conference victory, 19-25, 25-10, 25-14.
Charlotte Matejka and Ella Carlson combined to add 18 kills.
Lemont 2, Argo 0: Izabella Kowalczyk and Fiona Tkach had five kills each during a South Suburban Conference win, 25-6, 25-12.
Sophia Swiderski had six kills and April Rice had seven assists.
Gardner-South Wilmington 2, Clifton Central 1: At Gardner, Nina Sinao had six kills, one ace, seven digs and an assist to lead the Panthers to a River Valley Conference victory, 20-25, 25-18, 25-13.
Liv Siano had six kills, seven digs and eight assists, Kayla Scheuber had three aces, two kills, 19 digs and one assist, Maddie Simms had three kills, two aces, one block, 13 assists and seven digs and Madison Wright had three kills, two blocks and two digs.
Bolingbrook 2, Plainfield North 0: The Raiders battled to a Southwest Prairie Conference win, 25-21, 25-20.
Morris 2, Sandwich 0: At Sandwich, Morris battled a former conference opponent and pulled out a nonconference victory, 25-20, 25-22.
Henry 2, Dwight 0: The Trojans fell in Tri-County Conference play, 25-15, 25-9.
Boys soccer
Lincoln-Way Central 3, Downers Grove South 1: At Downers Grove, the Knights came out on top during a nonconference win.
Jackson Meyer, Zach Trippeer and Chucky Stevens each scored a goal. Derrick Rafacz had two assists.
Plainfield East 1, Joliet Central 0: At Plainfield, the hosts battled to a Southwest Prairie Conference win.
Romeoville 3, Yorkville 2: The hosts came out on top for a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
Lemont 2, Argo 1: At Lemont, the hosts fought for a South Suburban Conference win.
Providence 6, IC Catholic 2: The Celtics battled to a nonconference victory.
Bolingbrook 4, Minooka 0: Isaac Goddard had two saves in net for Minooka but the hosts fell in Southwest Prairie Conference action.
Girls tennis
Lincoln-Way West 5, Andrew 2: At New Lenox, the hosts battled and came out on top for a Southwest Surbuan Conference victory.
At singles, Emily Tigchelaar, Lily Kulhan and and Sydney Rutkowski each won. At doubles, Jess Dakin and Grace Cremieux and Avery Webb and Amelia Peterson each added wins.
Girls golf
Lemont 9, Shepard 2: At Shepard, Lemont dominated for a South Suburban Conference win.
Girls swimming
Lincoln-Way West 115, Homewood-Flossmoor 68: At New Lenox, the hosts dominated for a Southwest Suburban Conference victory.
The 200-yard medley relay took first (2:10.01), Lily Conoboy won the 50-yard freestyle (27.23), Kate Giroux won the 1-meter dive (204.45), Ellie Trench took first in the 100-yard butterfly (1:12.50), the the 200-yard freestyle relay won (1:56.09) Ally Donovan won the 100-yard breaststroke (1:31.54) and the 400-yard freetyle took first (4:03.05).