Joliet Texas Roadhouse meat cutters compete in national competition

Juan De Dios Lopez Rodriguez of Naperville, is one of 23 participants who will cut meat on the ice on Thursday, Sept. 26 at the Kenosha Ice Arena in Wisconsin, in the Texas Roadhouse Qualifier Meat Cutting Challenge, which is the first round of the company's National Meat Cutting Challenge.

Two Joliet meat cutters are among the 23 participants who cut meat on the ice Thursday at the Kenosha Ice Arena in Wisconsin.

Brian Gijon and Gerardo Villegas participated in the Texas Roadhouse Qualifier Meat-Cutting Challenge, which is the first round of the company’s National Meat-Cutting Challenge, according to a news release from Texas Roadhouse.

During this “timed cut-off,” each meat cutter cut 20 to 30 pounds of beef – one sirloin, one filet and one ribeye – in a 38-degree environment, according to the release. Judging is based on quality and yield.

In January, top-scoring challengers in the region will advance to the semifinals to compete for a chance to participate in the 2025 national competition, which will be held in March, according to the release.

Roman Puchetta of Joliet holds a trimming of fat for a judge while preparing a cut of meat for the 2015 Texas Roadhouse National Meat-Cutting Championship at Canlan Ice Sports in Romeoville. Ten professional meat cutters from the Chicago area participated in the competition. (Eric Ginnard)

The national competition winner will receive a grand prize of $25,000 and recognition as Meat Cutter of the Year, according to the release.

The National Meat-Cutting Challenge is part of the Meat Hero program.

“Our National Meat-Cutting Challenge celebrates the extraordinary skill and precision of our local meat cutters. It’s a tribute to a unique profession that blends artistry with expertise,” Texas Roadhouse product coach Amanda Gutierrez said in the release. “We’re proud to recognize our meat cutters’ dedication to ensuring every steak is cut to perfection.”

The Meat Hero program was created in 2001 to recognize the daily efforts of Texas Roadhouse meat cutters, who hand-cut each steak these restaurants serve, according to the release.

Meat cutters spend seven to eight hours a day in a 35-degree walk-in cooler and cut an average of $1 million worth of meat each year, according to the release. These hand-cut steaks are displayed in the lobby, where diners may choose their favorite one.

Participating meat cutters

In addition to Brian Gijon and Gerardo Villegas, both of Joliet, the following Texas Roadhouse meat cutters participated in the Qualifier Meat-Cutting Challenge:

• Roberto Bautista Andres, Bloomingdale

• Ignacio Cuazitl, Bloomingdale

• Santiago Castro, Bradley

• Blas Pacheco, Countryside

• Reynaldo Pacheco, Countryside

• Hector Angel, Crystal Lake

• Kevin Chagoya, Crystal Lake

• Luis Mascote, Crystal Lake

• Jack Hart, Eau Claire, Wisconsin

• Mark Herbison, Eau Claire, Wisconsin

• Carlos Gomez, DeKalb

• Elias Gutierrez, Kenosha, Wisconsin

• Eloy Martinez, Kenosha, Wisconsin

• Abel Montoya, Mount Prospect

• Gary Gerena, Naperville

• Bert Ramirez, Naperville

• Juan De Dios Lopez Rodriguez, Naperville

• David Romero Garcia, Oak Creek

• Angel Acre Gonzalez, Rockford

• Rodrigo Rodriguez, Tinley Park

• Antonio Ortega, Tinley Park