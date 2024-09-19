Girls volleyball: Lockport hands Joliet West first loss in showdown of top teams

JOLIET – Natalie Bochantin and Jenna Kolosta were there last fall when the Lockport girls volleyball team lost to Joliet West in a sectional title match.

“That wasn’t my best match,” Kolosta said of last season’s tussle.

This one was much better for her and the Porters.

In a showdown between a pair of top teams that had a postseason feel to it, Lockport defeated the host Tigers 25-22, 17-25, 25-20 and handed them their first loss on Wednesday in Joliet.

Joliet West (10-1) came in ranked No. 7 in the latest Illprepvb.com poll, while the Porters (15-2), who toppled Plainfield Central 25-12, 25-17 on Tuesday and have now won 13 in a row, are ranked No. 8.

“We haven’t beaten them in two years, so it felt really good,” Kolosta said. “We adjusted at the end and it felt like a really big match.”

It especially felt good for Kolosta, a 6-foot-2 middle hitter, who had a match-high 14 kills, hit .500, and added two blocks. A four-year varsity player, she missed nearly all of last season.

“It was a knee injury,” Kolosta said. “I was back for last season’s playoffs but that was it. So it feels really good to be back but it was also a change. I didn’t play with a lot of these girls last season.”

But she has now and sophomore setters Natalie Bochantin (20 assists, five digs, two aces) and Malley Green (10 assists) made sure to get her the ball in key moments.

“It was pretty rough in the beginning,” Kolosta said. “But I just told myself, ‘I’ve got this.’ Natalie (Bochantin) stepped up at the end and we came back. It’s good to be back.”

Joliet West’s Eden Eyassu hits a shot against Lockport on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

Things started well for the Tigers in the third set as they jumped out to an 11-5 lead on a kill by freshman outside hitter Lexie Grevengoed, who had a team-high nine kills. Lockport chipped away and drew with two points four times. But things still looked good for Joliet West after a block put the Tigers ahead 17-13. It was still 18-16 when junior middle hitter Mady Gant garnered a kill.

But following a Porter kill, Bochantin got the ball and served seven straight points to complete an 8-0 run that gave Lockport a 24-18 lead.

The sophomore kept her composure in a big match.

“I stepped up and got the first ball in,” Bochantin said of her service run. “That felt good and I just said, ‘Don’t miss, don’t miss.’”

She didn’t she had an ace to put the Porters ahead for good at 19-18. Kolosta came through with a block and a kill for the next two points and three Tiger errors then made it 24-18.

“I got pulled up for the playoffs last year and this is really big because they beat up last season,” Bochantin said. “I felt really disappointed. But this season I came and said, ‘I want to earn it.’ It’s been a great experience and really fun.”

A mishit and a block by Gant (six kills, six blocks) drew Joliet West within 24-20. But fittingly Kolosta creamed the kill for match point.

“It was a very solid win,” Lockport coach Nick Mraz said. “It’s hard not to put a little extra into the importance when they ended our season in 2022 and 2023 so it’s nice to come out on top. The girls were never rattled even when they were faced with late-set deficits.

“Their composure in those moments was refreshing and not the first time they’ve done it. Jenna Kolosta was nearly unstoppable and was a huge difference for us.”

The match featured numerous big runs. Trailing 7-4 in the first set, Joliet West went on a 12-2 blitz to lead 16-9. The Porters still trailed 20-14 but finished the first set with an 11-2 spurt of their own. That included a final 4-0 burst behind a kill from junior outside hitter Bridget Ferriter and a flourish from sophomore middle hitter Kayla Mitchell (six kills, block) of a pair of kills and a set-ending block.

Lockport’s Mikayla Marshall receives the serve against Joliet West on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

In the second set, Lockport jumped out to leads of 6-2 and 10-4. But once again the Tigers went on a 12-2 burst behind a big block to lead 18-12. Ahead 18-15, they ended the second set with another 7-2 spurt.

Seniors Sadie Denk (11 digs) at libero and Emily McGraw (four kills) at opposite side hitter were also big for Lockport.

Joliet West only has one senior, defensive specialist Sydney Piazza. Lina Govoni (eight kills, three blocks, 13 assists, seven digs) stepped up as opposite side hitter/setter. So did fellow juniors Eden Eyassu (five kills, eight digs) at outside hitter, Faith Jordan (five blocks) at middle hitter, Sidney Barlog (17 digs) as libero, and sophomore setter Julia Adams (14 assists).

“Lockport is by far the most physical team we have played this season and this is exactly why I have them on the schedule,” Joliet West coach Chris Lincoln said. “There were still many good takeaways. Our block did an incredible job.

“We just need to work on playing consistent volleyball. We have a lot of season left and these girls are hungry.”

The two teams have met in the past four postseasons. The first three were for regional championships.

Last year the teams tangled for the Class 4A Oswego Sectional title. There the Tigers played a great match and won 25-18, 25-14 to advance to the Elite Eight for the second straight season.

The sectional assignment came out on Wednesday and the teams could very well meet again this year as they are both in the Class 4A Bolingbrook Sectional.

“When it comes to seeding, sure this win helps but in the end, only one team can win a sectional and you have to be at your best come November to beat the rest of the field,” Mraz said. “We have had a lot of great moments but definitely want to keep getting better each day.”