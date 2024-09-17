Police to provide extra security at Plainfield Central after ‘unsubstantiated threat’

Plainfield High School-Central Campus students stream into the building on the first day of school on Thursday, August 18, 2022. (Provided by Plainfield High School District 202)

The Plainfield Police Department will provide an increased presence at Plainfield Central High School overnight and during arrival times on Tuesday after a social media threat was made, according to police

“While no credible evidence has been found to support this threat, we take the safety of students and staff at all schools very seriously. As such, we are currently investigating the origin of this social media message and have been communicating closely with school officials throughout the investigation,’ The Plainfield Police Department posted on its Facebook page Monday evening.

Residents are encouraged to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious calling 911 or the police non-emergency line 815-436-2341.

This threat comes on the heels of a social media threat made to Joliet Township High Schools on Sunday impacting both Central and West campuses in Joliet on Monday. While schools remained open and police called the threat noncredible, Joliet police did provide extra police presence at the schools in the morning arrival times and at afternoon dismissals.

Joliet Public Schools District 86 went to e-learning for the day as a precautionary measure.