Joliet police boost presence at schools following investigation into social media threat

The source of a social media threat that was circulated Sunday stating students will be bringing weapons into both Joliet high schools has been identified and deemed not credible, according to a statement by Joliet Township High School District 204.

“We thank the Joliet Police Department for their quick action. The safety of our students and staff is always our top priority,” District 204 stated on its website Monday morning.

The Joliet Police Department issued an update on the situation Monday morning. “Detectives investigated this threat throughout the night. While their investigation remains open and active, detectives have identified the origin of the social media threat. At this point in their investigation, detectives have found no credibility to this threat,” the statement said.

The district will be conducting “random searches” of students attending Joliet Central and West high schools on Monday, the district said Monday morning. There will be an increased police presence on both campuses during arrival and dismissal times over the “coming days,” police said.

“The Joliet Police Department recognizes the anxiety that these incidents create in our community, and we are committed to maintaining a safe and secure environment for our schools,” the police stated.

The social media threat that was circulated Sunday claimed both high school campuses in the city will have two students “with a weapon inside each school.”

A Joliet police unit waits on the Joliet West High School campus as students are dismissed after the school was place on a safety protocol for several hours Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. Police searched the campus after rumors of a weapon being at the school. (Photo by Felix Sarver)

On Sunday evening, Joliet Township High School District 204 officials said they become aware of a social media threat saying all schools in Joliet will have “[two] students with a weapon inside each school.”

An image circulating on Facebook said “me and my group are sending [two] students with a weapon inside each school.” The post listed Central, West, the four junior high schools within Joliet Public Schools District 86, and Troy District 30-C.

Troy district officials announced Monday will be an e-learning day for schools within their district. District 86 on Sunday night also made the decision to go to e-learning on Monday,

Earlier on Sunday, district officials asked people to report social media threats directly to them or to the police instead of reposting or circulating them online.

District officials said reposting social media threats can cause “unnecessary alarm and detract from valuable police and school resources needed for investigations.”

Making false threats is a “serious criminal offense,” police said.

District officials pointed to a recent example where a student posted the following on Snapchat: “Hey I’ve been hearing from other people that they aren’t going to school tomorrow because they are hearing a threat of a shooting so do you know anything about that.”

However, district officials said they confirmed there was no threat.

The screenshot of the post was circulating on social media Sunday afternoon, district officials said. They asked students and parents to “refrain from posting or reposting matters pertaining to school safety on social media.”

District officials said using social media like that causes “hours of investigation by law enforcement and school personnel.”

“This continues to cause a substantial disruption to our schools. Use of social media in this way from students can result in school discipline,” district officials said.

On Friday, Joliet West High School was placed on a “secure and hold” protocol because of a social media threat from California that was deemed unsubstantiated by the FBI.

The threat was determined to not be directed at Joliet West.

The students who made the initial reports did not have any specific information, which led to Joliet West staff to place the school on the “secure and hold” protocol, district officials said.